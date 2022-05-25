Ardent Named 2022 Training Industry Top 20 for Custom Content Development

ROCHESTER, N.Y., May 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Award-winning training services provider Ardent was named a Top 20 company for Custom Content Development in 2022 by the Training Industry organization for the third consecutive year. The comprehensive custom learning solutions that Ardent develops support employee growth for hundreds of organizations, and Ardent is honored to be recognized as a trusted partner for businesses looking to achieve better business results through learning.

Rich Fox, President and CEO, shares, “We are beyond excited to be recognized once again for Ardent’s custom learning solutions that we create for our clients. Our consultative approach and focus on establishing long-term relationships with our clients, coupled with our years of experience, enables us to create practical and effective custom content that has a meaningful impact on their business.”

The Training Industry organization is a leading source for companies seeking information on learning, development, and training services. Their annual recognition of the best in the industry provides valuable insights for buyers evaluating training and development suppliers.

Selection for this year’s list was based on several factors including breadth and quality of content developed and services offered, industry visibility, innovation and impact, and client representation, as well as business performance and growth – all of which Ardent is proud to demonstrate excellence in.

About Ardent

Ardent powers workforce transformations through custom learning and performance solutions. By focusing on changes in clients’ talent, functions, and roles, Ardent can strengthen the knowledge, skills, and abilities of their most important asset: their people. Ardent aims to inspire a shift in employees’ mindsets – igniting their curiosity, getting their buy-in, and creating excitement for what the future holds. Get to know Ardent at https://ardentlearning.com/.

About Training Industry, Inc.

Training Industry presents news, articles, webinars, and research reports focused on supporting the corporate training leader and offers complementary referrals to training professionals seeking to source products or services at https://trainingindustry.com/rfp.