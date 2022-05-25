Dickey’s Barbecue Pit’s Retail Line Continues Expansion Nationwide

DALLAS, May 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dickey’s Barbecue Pit’s retail line was recently awarded a new expansion opportunity, as Dickey’s popular spices like the Beef Brisket Rub & Rib Rub, are now available for purchase at 134 Giant Carlisle locations across the country!

Beef Brisket Rub: The perfect mix of Texas Hill Country brisket blend spices for the perfect outer bark!

The perfect mix of Texas Hill Country brisket blend spices for the perfect outer bark! Rib Rub: A savory spice blend perfect for some fall-off-the bone ribs!

The Dickey’s retail line is currently located in over 5,500 retail locations across the country, making it easier to find your favorite foods and seasonings at your local grocery store – ensuring you can enjoy some Legit. Texas. Barbecue. right at home.

Giant Carlisle is a supermarket chain that operates stores in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia, and West Virginia. The dry rubs will be made available for purchase starting in May 2022. Come in to your local Giant Carlisle store and pick up our Dickey’s BBQ favorites!

“We are extremely excited our Beef Brisket & Rib Rubs are now widely available on Giant Carlisle shelves,” said Roland Dickey Jr., CEO of Dickey’s Capital Group. “After many sleepless nights of mixing herbs and spices, we found the perfect blends to enhance the flavor of our meats and sides, and we can’t wait for you to try just in time for the summer grilling season!”

At your local grocery store, you’ll find the famous canned barbecue baked beans, Dickey’s signature seasonings such as Everything Bagel Rub, Beef Brisket Rub, Rib Rub, and Foo Foo Powder, barbecue sauce, the signature short ribs, and even a variety of sausages. Additional retailers are signing up so be sure to check out the full line at www.barbecueathome.com and by visiting Amazon for additional products.

To learn more about Dickey’s, follow Dickey’s Barbecue Pit on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Download the Dickey’s Barbecue Pit app from the Apple App Store or Google Play.



About Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc., the world’s largest barbecue concept, was founded in 1941 by the Dickey family. For the past 80 years, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has served millions of guests in 44 states Legit. Texas. Barbecue.™ At Dickey’s, all our barbecued meats are smoked onsite in a hickory wood burning pit. Dickey’s proudly believes there’s no shortcut to true barbecue and it’s why our name isn’t BBQ. The Dallas-based, family-run barbecue franchise offers eight slow-smoked meats and 12 wholesome sides with 'No B.S. (Bad Stuff)' included. Dickey’s Barbecue has 550 locations across the United States and eight other countries.

Dickey’s was named to Newsweek’s 2022 America’s Favorite Restaurant Chains list and USA Today 2021 readers’ choice awards. Dickey’s won first place on Fast Casual’s “Top 100 Movers and Shakers” list, been named a Top 500 Franchise by Entrepreneur and named to Hospitality Technology’s Industry Heroes list. Led by CEO Laura Rea Dickey, who was named among the country’s 50 most influential women in foodservice in Nation’s Restaurant News, was recognized by Fast Casual’s Top 100 Movers and Shakers list and honored by Dallas Business Journal. Dickey's Barbecue Pit has also been recognized by Fox News, Forbes Magazine, Franchise Times, The Dallas Morning News, The Wall Street Journal, People Magazine and QSR Magazine. Dickey’s Barbecue is part of Dickey’s Restaurant Brands which has more than 700 restaurants nationwide including brands Wing Boss, Trailer Birds, Big Deal Burger and bbqathome.com. DRB is led by CEO Roland Dickey Jr. For more information, visit www.dickeys.com.

# # #

Attachment