Biora Therapeutics Shares Data Presented at Digestive Disease Week 2022

Patient Data Suggests Multiple Additional Inflammatory Pathways, Supporting Potential Need for Combination Therapy for Ulcerative Colitis



Patient Data Establishes Proof of Concept for Microbiome Sampling Capsule

SAN DIEGO, May 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biora Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: BIOR), the biotech company that is reimagining therapeutics, today shared two posters that were presented during the Digestive Disease Week® (DDW), May 21-24, 2022 in San Diego. DDW is the world’s premier meeting for physicians, researchers, and industry in the fields of gastroenterology, hepatology, endoscopy, and gastrointestinal surgery.

During Tuesday’s poster session, author Dr. Geert D'Haens shared the poster titled “Pharmacokinetic stratification of cytokine profiles during anti-TNF induction treatment in moderate-to-severe UC,” which explores potential causes for the 30% of patients who are primary non-responders to anti-TNF therapies. The pro-inflammatory cytokine interleukin 6 (IL6) was observed at high levels in tissue, suggesting it may be a driver of inflammation alternative to TNF in ulcerative colitis (UC). This data suggests a need for combination therapy to target multiple inflammatory pathways in patients with UC. This data was also presented at the 17th Congress of the European Crohn’s and Colitis Organisation.

“The multiple inflammatory pathways that contribute toward the pathophysiology of ulcerative colitis suggest the need for combination therapy to improve overall outcomes for patients with UC, but combination therapies must overcome the systemic toxicity limits of current approaches,” said Adi Mohanty, Chief Executive Officer of Biora Therapeutics. “Our targeted therapeutics platform is designed to achieve higher doses in tissue while significantly reducing toxicity due to systemic uptake. Reduced systemic uptake could open the door for combination therapy to simultaneously target multiple inflammatory pathways. We believe that this could improve therapeutic outcomes for the large number of UC patients who today are unable to achieve remission of symptoms.”

On Tuesday, Biora Therapeutics also shared a poster titled “A novel method for collecting microbiome specimens: proof of concept in normal healthy volunteers” which presents patient data on Biora’s Recoverable Sample System (RSS) capsule, an ingestible capsule designed for noninvasive collection of an intestinal fluid specimen while the capsule passes naturally through the gastrointestinal tract. The RSS capsule is designed to recognize anatomical features within the GI tract and sample intestinal fluid at a pre-programmed, targeted location, such as the proximal large intestine. This precision sampling may be used to provide more insight on specific drug targets in the intestine. The study suggests that samples from distinct locations in the GI tract can be different from fecal samples and may offer unique insights into microbiome research, which can be advantageous in the development of precision therapeutics. The company continues to incubate this technology in addition to its two primary therapeutic platforms.

Both posters can be viewed by visiting bioratherapeutics.com/publications.

About Biora Therapeutics

Biora Therapeutics is the biotech company that is reimagining therapeutics. By creating innovative smart pills designed for targeted drug delivery to the GI tract, and systemic, needle-free delivery of biotherapeutics, the company is developing therapies to improve patients’ lives. Biora envisions a world where patients have access to needle-free drug delivery and better therapeutic outcomes.

For more information, visit bioratherapeutics.com or follow the company on LinkedIn or Twitter.

