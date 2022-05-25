Beanfield and GTA School Boards Build Robust Network Infrastructure for Students

TORONTO, May 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beanfield Metroconnect is working with over 450 schools within the Toronto District School Board, Toronto Catholic District School Board and York Catholic District School Board to provide fast, reliable network infrastructure that meets the needs of students and teachers today and in the future.



As school boards continue to manage the in-person and remote learning needs of students, having the right technology infrastructure is a key component to ensuring teachers can continue to deliver first-class education to their students.

“The pandemic made it abundantly clear that strong and reliable Internet access is essential to serve students and educators in our modern world,” said Dan Armstrong, Founder and CEO, Beanfield Metroconnect. “With our expertise and existing fibre infrastructure throughout the GTA, we can ensure that all students are set up for success with a fast and reliable fibre network solution that connects schools and off-premise data centres.”

In total, Beanfield is providing network infrastructure for more than 453,000 students. These schools require sufficient bandwidth to support smart-learning initiatives that incorporate mobile devices and other digital learning platforms. Beanfield is providing the connectivity that will future-proof school board networks allowing them to meet these requirements. Schools with larger student populations are equipped with sufficient scalable bandwidth to ensure students and educators have access to high quality, secure and fast Internet service helping students learn the skills needed in a globally connected and technology-focused world.

“When looking for a partner, we needed a company that could easily and quickly meet the needs of our primary and secondary schools, and Beanfield stepped up and met our timelines and connectivity needs,” said Peter Singh, Executive Officer, Information Technology and Information Management TDSB. “As the needs of our students continue to evolve, we are confident Beanfield has provided us with the network infrastructure to meet our current needs and has the ability to scale to meet our future requirements.”

Having built the necessary infrastructure in record time, Beanfield has connected over 95 per cent of selected schools on the Beanfield network to date. The new fibre network infrastructure not only meets and exceeds the mandatory requirement of 1 megabit per second (Mbps) per student enrolled, but also allows school boards to expand on other IT initiatives in the future with ease.

“A fast, secure, and resilient network is foundational in our vision of the Digitally Enabled School, and we are excited to bring this important improvement forward,” said Steve Camacho, Executive Superintendent and Chief Information Officer, TCDSB. “Our educators, administrators, and students require a reliable network that will help support their increased use of technology for teaching and learning. Beanfield’s modern high-speed network benefits the TCDSB’s large student population by providing the essential peace of mind needed to enhance our ability to deliver innovations well into the future.”

