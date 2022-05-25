World Cup Token, the hyped community token for World Cup fans

New York, May 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The World Cup Token is designed for sports enthusiasts and soccer fans around the world. It is focused on creating a once in a lifetime experience for a number of World Cup Token ($WCT) Holders. A few lucky holders of the project will win an all expense paid trip to Qatar to witness the FIFA 2022 World Cup. Along with this there will be massive monthly giveaways to holders and frequent prize drops to random holders. There will also be massive monthly giveaways and frequent prize drops ranging from small prizes to very costly ones.

For every million dollars in volume generate, five random holders will win an all-inclusive trip to Qatar 2022 to experience the very-much anticipated World Cup. In addition to the World Cup Trip giveaways, there will be massive donations at various market caps. There will be a $5000 donation to a youth sports program at $10 million market cap, a $25,000 donation at $50 million market cap, and a $50,000 donation at $100 million market cap.

There is an 11% tax on the purchase and sale of tokens which is modest. 2% goes to Liquidity, 2% to developers, while 7% is for the marketing and trip funding.

$WCT will also be launching a special NFT collection by phase 3 which will give holders massive perks. Holders of the token will have the priority to mint the NFTs first before opening it to the public. (More info will be disclosed on $WCT socials as phase 3 approaches.)

Roadmap and Development plans for the year 2022-2023

Kick Off:

Private Sale. Pre-Launch substantial marketing. Pre-Sale followed by listing on Pancake Swap.

Phase 2:

Getting the audit of contract done by Certik. Applying to CoinMarketCap and CoinGecko. Marketing campaign’s rollout commences.

Phase 3

Onboarding influencers and celebrities for promoting $WCT and extensive advertising. NFT collection launch and getting listed on CEXs.

Phase 4 (World Cup’s first game’s kick-off)

Prominent soccer figures’ partnerships. Surprise “World Cup Token” appearance. Heavy marketing spending all throughout the World Cup. Roadmap expansion.

Socials:

Website: https://www.theworldcuptoken.com



Twitter: https://twitter.com/WorldCupToken_

