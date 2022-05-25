Hanstone Gold Announces Appointment of CFO

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hanstone Gold Corp. (TSX.V: HANS) (“Hanstone” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has appointed Mr. Roger Jewett, CA, CPA as its Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Jewett replaces Dong Shim who has been the Company’s interim CFO since April 21, 2022. Management is grateful for Mr. Shim’s corporate assistance acting as interim CFO and wish him the best in his current and future endeavors.



Mr. Roger Jewett, CA, CPA is the owner of A Fresh Approach Inc., a corporation through which Mr. Jewett provides contract Chief Financial Officer services to private and public companies. Mr. Jewett is currently the Chief Financial Officer of Guardian Exploration Inc., a public oil and gas exploration and development company, and Ocumetics Technology Corp., a Canadian research and product development company. Mr. Jewett provides financial services to a number of private companies in the aviation, medical device, software development and oil and gas resource sectors.

Mr. Jewett is the past CFO of Enerjet, a Boeing 737 charter operator, and Resorts of the Canadian Rockies, a private Canadian ski hill operator and resort developer. He also previously held the positions of Director, President and CFO of Rare Method, formerly a TSXV-listed interactive marketing firm. Mr. Jewett holds a Bachelor of Business Administration degree from the University of New Brunswick and holds CA and CPA designations.

“We are delighted to have an experienced individual of Roger’s caliber join our executive team,” commented Raymond Marks, Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Marks continued, “Roger’s dynamic background and wide-ranging financial management experience will add significant depth and expertise to our executive team. We look forward to working with him to assist in the advancement of Hanstone’s Golden Triangle exploration & development programs moving forward.”

The Company further notes that it has engaged Ms. Monita Faris to act as its Corporate Secretary. Based in Vancouver, Monita Faris has worked as a consultant for over 23 years, providing corporate and securities compliance services to private and public companies.

About Hanstone Gold:

Hanstone is a precious and base metals explorer with its current focus on the Doc and Snip North Projects optimally located in the heart of the prolific mineralized area of British Columbia known as the Golden Triangle. The Golden Triangle is an area which hosts numerous producing and past-producing mines and several large deposits that are approaching potential development. The Company holds a 100% earn in option in the 1,704-hectare Doc Project and owns a 100% interest in the 3,336-hectare Snip North Project. Hanstone has a highly experienced team of industry professionals with a successful track record in the discovery of gold deposits and in developing mineral exploration projects through discovery to production.

