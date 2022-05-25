Hype Partners opens Metaverse Studio led by new VP Enara Nazarova

London, May 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Web3 super agency, Hype Partners today launches its Metaverse Studio and names Enara Nazarova as VP of Metaverse (VPM) to lead the Studio.

The recent NFT boom has brought about significant demand from brands in luxury, apparel, music and sports looking to create engaging web3 experiences. The Studio will help heritage and emerging brands in these sectors, and beyond, to build resilient communities and launch successful metaverse-native projects.

Enara joins Hype with a multidisciplinary background leading marketing initiatives across fashion, media and education. Since 2016 she has been focused on fusing culture with emerging technology and advocating for diverse talent representation in tech. As VPM, Enara will head the company's Metaverse partnerships and work to develop a suite of next-generation digital experiences at Hype.

Recently voted as one of the Top 30 Voices in the Metaverse by ReadWrite, Enara is the founder of ARMOAR, host of the leading digital fashion community DIFA Club, and an international keynote speaker specialising in the future of metaverse-native brands and virtual self-expression.

Jake Stott, CEO of Hype Partners, says: “Hype has worked with over 150 ambitious web3 organizations since 2017, and we’ve cemented ourselves as industry experts. Hype is now evolving to meet the needs of brands entering the web3 space and Enara is an expert at navigating these transitions.

“A common mistake we see brands of all sizes make is an emphasis on launching NFTs and products that do not pay enough attention to their community. The Metaverse Studio aims to solve that problem by hosting events, producing research reports, in addition to our specialism of agency consultancy that helps brands build effective strategies for entering the metaverse and web3 space.”

Enara Nazarova, VP of Metaverse at Hype Partners, comments: “Together, the metaverse and web3 are the backbone of the internet of the future. We have seen an explosion of branded virtual social experiments leveraging in-game products, tokens, authenticated virtual assets, and this trend is set to continue. As a community focused agency, Hype is perfectly positioned to help brands define their narrative in the emerging metaverse.”

About Hype Partners

Founded in 2017, Hype has grown to become the leading web3 community and marketing agency with 175 employees across 36 countries. Hype works with some of the best organisations and brands to grow their ecoystems through cutting edge creative and community campaigns.