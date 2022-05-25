Global Charbroilers Market Is Expected to Reach $1.4 Bn, by 2030: Allied Market Research

Portland, OR, May 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report, the global charbroilers industry generated $633.6 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $1.4 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 5.7% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

Growth in the number of food service establishments and growing trend of consuming grilled food among the population around the world drive the growth of the global charbroilers market. Moreover, technologies and trends in the developed countries presents new opportunities for the market growth in the coming years.

Covid-19 Scenario

There had been a decrease in the sales of charbroilers, owing to the implementation of global lockdown.

Furthermore, disruptions in the supply chain had affected the supply of products to the global market.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global charbroilers market based on product category, application, and region.

Based on application, the commercial segment held the highest market share in 2020, accounting for more than three-fifths of the global charbroilers market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. Moreover, the same segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 5.9% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on product category, the indoor segment accounted for the largest share in 2020, contributing to nearly two-third of the global charbroilers market, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. Moreover, the same segment is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 5.8% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on region, Europe held the highest market share in terms of revenue 2020, accounting for more than two- third of the global charbroilers market. Moreover, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period.

The key players in the charbroiler industry profiled in the report are Atosa USA, Inc., Comstock-Castle Stove Co., Inc., Electrolux AB, Illinois Tool Works Inc, Middleby Corporation, Sas Bakery Equipments, The Montague Company, The Vollrath Co., LLC, W.C. Bradley Co., and Welbilt Inc.

