Arcimoto Now Accepting Vehicle Reservations From Customers In Hawaii

EUGENE, Ore., May 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arcimoto, Inc.® (NASDAQ: FUV), makers of rightsized, outrageously fun, ultra-efficient electric vehicles for moving people and stuff, today announced that it is now accepting vehicle reservations from customers in Hawaii, the seventh state in Arcimoto’s nationwide expansion plan. Additionally, Arcimoto plans to open its first experience center in Waikiki in August, giving customers the opportunity to test drive and rent Arcimoto vehicles.



Today, Arcimoto began reaching out to Hawaii preorder customers with the opportunity to reserve an Arcimoto. First Hawaii vehicle deliveries are anticipated to begin in Q1 2023. To make a reservation, please visit https://www.arcimoto.com/order .

“Aloha Hawaii! We are thrilled to introduce Arcimoto vehicles to Hawaii, a leader in sustainable transportation and one of the most beautiful places we’ve ever FUVed,” said Arcimoto Chief Experience Officer Lynn Yeager. “Hawaii is an ideal market for both everyday drivers and tourist rentals, and we can’t wait for our customers to enjoy some fun in the sun that only Arcimoto vehicles can provide.”

Arcimoto vehicles are currently available for reservation by residents of Arizona, California, Florida, Nevada, Oregon, Washington, and now Hawaii. Customers outside of these states can place a $100 refundable preorder deposit to be the first to know when Arcimoto opens in their region.

About Arcimoto, Inc.

Arcimoto is a pioneer in the design and manufacture of rightsized, ultra-efficient, incredibly fun electric vehicles for everyday mobility. Built on the revolutionary three-wheel Arcimoto Platform, our vehicles are purpose-built for daily driving, local delivery, and emergency response, all at a fraction of the cost and environmental impact of traditional gas-powered vehicles. Based in Eugene, Oregon, the Arcimoto team is dedicated to creating world-class EVs that make the world a better place. For more information, please visit Arcimoto.com .

Safe Harbor / Forward-Looking Statements

