CGTrader Marketplace Offers Industry-Leading, Fastest Project Scalability

ORLANDO, Fla., May 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CGTrader, the world's leading provider of 3D and digital content, equips users with the fastest project scalability tools on the market with the CGTrader Marketplace.

CGTrader's digital 3D objects and 3D design files are used in applications, including gaming, augmented and virtual reality (AR/VR), advertising, animation, movies and 3D printing. With 1,350,000 3D models and a managed community of 5.52 million creators, the CGTrader Marketplace is the world's largest source for licensable stock and custom 3D models.

Users can leverage the CGTrader marketplace's vast inventory to scale and complete production cycles faster than they could with other available options, the company said. CGTrader now offers flexible digital asset management capabilities, such as the ability to swiftly create and edit assets within the platform and seamlessly populate assets for the Metaverse.

"As CGTrader has grown as a platform, our team has shifted our focus from offering a great place to buy and set 3D asserts to providing our users with a comprehensive and encompassing marketplace experience," said CGTrader CEO Dalia Lasaite.

"This focus has led to the development of our interactive 3D model viewer, the optimization of our 3D model library, the growth of our 3D model community, and more."

CGTrader recently announced an expansion of its integration with NVIDIA Omniverse. The custom API integration will allow Omniverse users to access 3D digital assets by downloading through Omniverse Apps directly. Today, there are over 7,000 Universal Scene Description (USD)-based 3D assets accessible from CGTrader in the asset browsers within Omniverse Apps.

To learn more about CGTrader, please visit www.cgtrader.com.

About CGTrader

Established in 2011, CGTrader is the world's leading provider of 3D content. More than 500,000 customers globally, including more than 150 Fortune 500 enterprises, trust CGTrader to source and manage three-dimensional content. The company has two core product lines: Marketplace, which unites over 5 million professional 3D designers, and ARsenal, the end-to-end 3D content engine.



