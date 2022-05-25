Blockchain Foundry and The Palmer Group Launch Metacademy, a Web3 Educational Platform Covering Blockchain, Cryptocurrencies, NFTs and More

TORONTO, May 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blockchain Foundry Inc. (“BCF” or the “Company”) (CSE:BCFN), a leading North American blockchain development firm, announced today the public beta launch of Metacademy.com (“Metacademy”): a free-to-use, risk-free, hands-on learn-to-earn platform that teaches users about blockchain, cryptocurrency, NFTs, smart contracts, Web3 and other associated technologies.



Metacademy teaches users how to set up a crypto wallet; how to mint, buy and sell NFTs; the differences between Web2 and Web3; how to interact with the metaverse and understand some of its underlying technologies; and how to collect and use decentralized data. Metacademy plans to offer additional courses covering tokenomics, DAOs, Decentralized Identity (SSI), Verifiable Credentials and more.

"We are excited to partner with The Palmer Group to develop this one of a kind educational platform. Metacademy uniquely provides users with hands-on experience using new decentralized technologies in a risk-free environment, all while earning crypto incentives along the way. This Web3 educational experience is unlike any other platform available today," said Dan Wasyluk, CEO of Blockchain Foundry.

"We created Metacademy to provide our clients with a hands-on Web3 educational platform that is always up-to-date," said Metacademy co-founder, Shelly Palmer. "Together with our friends at Blockchain Foundry, we've designed a simple, free to use, risk free platform that will help you and your team sharpen your Web3 skills - and keep them sharp!"

Free-to-Use and Risk-Free

Metacademy is offered completely free of charge. It is also risk-free because users interact with the site using testnet cryptocurrency, which was designed for risk-free educational purposes with no cost to the user.

Learn-to-Earn

Metacademy is designed to be simple, informative, educational, fun and rewarding. As users finish each section, they are rewarded with badges and NFTs that can be redeemed for real-world value. Metacademy is an earn-while-you-learn platform designed to help users and apply the new Web3 engage-to-earn paradigm to their own projects.

Blockchain Based Accreditation with Verifiable Credentials

Metacademy will offer users the ability to complete a certification following their coursework on the platform to earn an NFT-wrapped Verifiable Credential. This credential provides a fraud-proof, blockchain backed and Web3 enabled professional certification which can be independently validated peer-to-peer. These tools are invaluable for employers seeking true domain experts in these new technological fields and will provide applicants the ability to prove they have the skills employers are looking for.

About Blockchain Foundry Inc.

Blockchain Foundry develops and commercializes blockchain-based business and consumer solutions, with a focus on infrastructure for digital assets and NFTs. BCF also provides blockchain consulting services to corporate clients.

About Shelly Palmer

Shelly Palmer is the Professor of Advanced Media in Residence at the Newhouse School of Public Communications and the CEO of The Palmer Group, a consulting practice that helps Fortune 500 companies with technology, media and marketing. His latest book, Blockchain - Cryptocurrency, NFTs & Smart Contracts: An executive guide to the world of decentralized finance, is an Amazon #1 Bestseller. For more information visit https://shellypalmer.com .

Blockchain Foundry Contact Information:

Dan Wasyluk

Chief Executive Officer

(647) 794-0994

dwasyluk@blockchainfoundry.com

