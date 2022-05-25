West Columbia, South Carolina 5th Grader Chandler Dorn Wins National 2022 Sodexo Future Chefs Challenge

West Columbia, SC, May 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a cooking challenge, designed to engage school students in creating and enjoying healthier eating habits, Chandler Dorn, a 5th grader at Lexington School District Two in West Columbia, South Carolina, was selected as the national winner of the 11th annual 2022 Sodexo Future Chefs Challenge. The theme of this year’s competition was a dish from student’s favorite book or movie made healthier. Dorn won this competition with her signature dish, “Snow White and the Seven Layer Trifle.”



“The COVID-19 pandemic put a pause on the 11th annual Sodexo Future Chefs Challenge in 2021,” said Stephen Dunmore, CEO, Schools, Sodexo North America. “This year it was exciting to be able to hold this challenge again, enabling students from across the country to show off their creativity and skills in culinary excellence. Congratulations to Chandler and our regional winners, making for a strong comeback of the Sodexo Future Chefs Challenge.”



Celebrating its 11th year, the Sodexo Future Chefs Challenge encourages healthier eating habits by actively involving students in good nutrition. This year, over 1,000 students from 85 school districts across 22 states participated in this year’s challenge. A panel of judges reviewed the recipes and evaluated them based on originality, healthy attributes, ease of preparation, kid-friendliness, and plate presentation. In addition to winning a tablet as well as a razor scooter and helmet, Dorn’s winning recipe will be featured in Sodexo elementary school menus in the fall of 2022 and spring of 2023.



Regional winners include:

Sam Brown -- Bethany Public Schools, OK (Turkey Twisters)

Taylor Thurmond -- Cheektowaga Central School District, NY (Chicken & Broccoli Naan Pizza)

Miradi Ackler – Battle Ground School District, WA (Balsamic Bacon Grilled Cheese)

Stacie Biscamp – Spotsylvania County School District, VA (Huevos Verdes con Jamon)



