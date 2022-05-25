Press Release



Bill McFarland appointed as Refresco’s new CFO

Rotterdam, The Netherlands – May 25, 2022 – Refresco Group B.V. (“Refresco” or “the Company”), the global independent beverage solutions provider for Global, National and Emerging (GNE) brands, and retailers in Europe and North America, today announces that Adee Packer has stepped down as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Member of the Executive Board.

Bill McFarland, CFO of Refresco North America, will be appointed as CFO for the Group, effective 1 July 2022. Bill joined the Company through the acquisition of Cott Beverages, where he was CFO since 2013, and has over 20 years of experience in the FMCG industry. Prior to his career at Cott, Bill held several finance roles at Molson Coors, an international beverage company. He has worked and lived in the US, Canada, Australia, and the UK.

Andre Voogt, M&A Director Refresco North America, will step into the role of CFO Refresco North America, also effective 1 July 2022. Andre has been with Refresco for over 15 years, mainly in senior finance roles. When Refresco set its first steps in North America in 2016, Andre led the local finance organization. From 2018 to 2020, Andre was responsible for the integration of Cott Beverages into Refresco, and member of the North America Leadership Team.



CEO Refresco, Hans Roelofs commented:

“I am pleased to welcome Bill as our new Group CFO and member of the Executive Board. Bill and I have been working together ever since he came on board in 2018, and I look forward to working side by side going forward. We welcome Bill’s financial expertise, knowledge of our business and deep understanding of the beverage industry. Together with his strong leadership skills, I am confident that Bill will continue to support delivering Refresco’s strategic objectives.

“In Andre, we have found an excellent successor for Bill. Andre knows our North American business as well as the local beverage market inside out, especially considering his current role as M&A Director North America and previous experience as VP Integration. Andre is a well-respected member of the North America leadership team and has a proven track record in financial management.

“Last but not least, we thank Adee for his contribution to the Company over the past year and wish him success in his future endeavors.”

