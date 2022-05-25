MANUTAN INTERNATIONAL : Availability of the half-year financial report

French English

Gonesse, 25 May 2022

Availability of the 2021-2022 half-year financial report

Manutan International half-year financial report as of 31 March 2022 (French version) has been made available to the public and filed today with the Autorité des marchés financiers.

The French version of this report is available on the Company website at www.manutan.com / Our investors / Regulated information.

It includes the condensed interim consolidated financial statements, the half-year activity report, the statement of the person responsible for the report as well as the report of the auditors.

