Revenue of Defoamers Market to cross US$ 14.1 Bn Mark by 2031, TMR Report

Albany NY, United States, May 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The defoamers market is estimated to clip a CAGR of 4.5% for the forecast period from 2022 to 2031. Rapid urbanization in developing countries, increasing number of smart city projects, and building & construction are some key factors fuelling the growth of defoamers market. Defoamers’ market manufacturers are targeting high-growth end-use industries such as paints & coatings and paper &pulp for handsome ROI.



Paper and pulp industry is the leading consumer of defoamers with the sector holding more than 28% share of the defoamers market in 2021. Demand for defoamers from the paper & pulp sector includes subsectors such as packaging paper, speciality paper, and industrial paper that cumulatively spells growth in defoamers market.

North America and Europe hold substantial share in the defoamers market due to established paints & coatings and paper & pulp industries in these regions.

Defoamers Market – Key Findings of the Report

Growing importance to save water and conserve the environment leading to rapid increase in the number of water treatment plants, especially in developing countries is creating opportunities in defoamers market.

Significance of mechanical or chemical defoamers in the manufacture and processing of liquid paints and coatings stokes demand for defoamers. Defoamers enable improved applicability of paints especially when applied using sophisticated methods

Growth prospects for defoamers market receives stimulus from environmental regulations leading to replacement of solvent-based systems with waterborne coating systems for industrial defoaming.



Growing fascination for metal art works and decorative paints is creating demand for defoamers for smooth finish and shine. Silicone-based, oil-based, silicon-free, or wax-based defoamers are key types of defoamers used depending on the formulation of paints and coatings. Silicone-based defoamers find wide applications in metalworking fluids to reduce the surface tension of water and help metalworking fluids to enter cavities. This helps to separate metal surfaces by lowering attraction between them, and thus reduce the risk of rust or corrosion.

Silicone-based product type held an outstanding 44.7% share of the defoamers market in 2021, and is anticipated to maintain its dominant position during the forecast period. Low surface tension, thermal stability, chemical inertness, and total insolubility are promising attributes that make silicone-based defoamers suitable for several industries including pharmaceutical, oil & gas, and food & beverages.

Asia pacific held a key 34.4% share of the defoamers market in 2021 vis-à-vis volume. Rapid growth of several end-use industries including pharmaceuticals, paper & pulp, food & beverages, and textiles is creating ample opportunities in defoamers market of the region.

Ongoing standardization of Code of Federal Regulations (CFR) and USFDA laid down for the food industry allows defoamers manufacturers to remain compliant with industry regulations to translate into growth opportunities for defoamers market

Defoamers Market – Growth Drivers

Array of inherent properties of defoamers including insolubility in foaming medium and surface-active properties spells demand from various end-use industries including paper & pulp, automotive, and paints & coatings

Role of governments and environment conservation agencies to setup water treatment plants to save water for the exploding global populations cements growth of defoamers market

Defoamers Market – Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the defoamers market are;

Wacker Chemie AG

DyStar Group

Clariant International AG

Evonik Industries AG

Kemira Oyj

Momentive Performance Materials Inc.

Air Products and Chemicals Inc.

Cytec Solvay Group

BRB International B.V.

LEVACO Chemicals GmbH

Siltech Corporation



The defoamers market is segmented as follows;

Product

Oil-based Defoamers

Water-based Defoamers

Silicone-based Defoamers



End-User Industry

Paper and Pulp

Water Treatment

Paints and Coatings

Food and Beverage

Oil and Gas

Agrochemicals

Pharmaceuticals

Chemical

Metal Working



