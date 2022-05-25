LeadCoverage Named One of Atlanta’s Fastest-Growing Companies

ATLANTA, May 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LeadCoverage , a top lead conversion and media relations company in the supply chain industry, announced today that the company was recently honored in the Atlanta Business Chronicle ’s 2022 Pacesetter Awards , which consists of 100 privately held companies with the fastest growth in the metro Atlanta area over the past year.



In order to qualify for this year’s award list, companies needed to have their headquarters in metro Atlanta, as well as 2021 revenue between $1 million and $300 million and two-year sales growth of over 50%. LeadCoverage’s revenue grew 171% during that time.

“Our growth has mirrored the explosive growth of the supply chain industry in the last two and a half years, as well as the continued evolution of Atlanta as the preeminent ‘Supply Chain City’ in the United States,” said Kara Brown, co-founder and chief executive officer, LeadCoverage. “We’re certainly honored to be included along with so many great partners, friends—and clients—from the vibrant Atlanta technology community.”

Pacesetter companies were divided into 11 categories, including residential real estate; commercial real estate; staffing and hiring; transportation and logistics; restaurants, retail and hospitality; finance and financial services; business services; marketing and marketing automation; manufacturing, supply and distribution; technology and healthcare.

LeadCoverage ( www.leadcoverage.com ) was founded in 2018 by Kara Brown and Will Haraway to help companies drive lead generation through targeted media coverage and marketing strategies that result in measurable ROI and inbound conversions. LeadCoverage is located in the beautiful Coda building in Midtown Atlanta, adjacent to the Georgia Tech campus. This particular corridor—"Supply Chain Square”—also includes cloud warehousing company Stord , supply chain intelligence company Verusen , as well as the Georgia Tech Supply Chain & Logistics Institute .

For more information, please visit www.leadcoverage.com .

Media Contact

Tyler Thornton

LeadCoverage

tyler@leadcoverage.com