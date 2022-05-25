Konica Minolta Announces New Inline Saddle-stitch Booklet Maker

Ramsey, NJ, May 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. (Konica Minolta), a leader in industrial and commercial printing and packaging solutions, today announced it has extended its partnership with the Plockmatic Group to launch the powerful and versatile SD-435/450 booklet maker. This brings a cost efficient solution for heavy production finishing to low and mid-sized Centralized Reprographic Departments (CRD) and commercial print environments.

Plockmatic Group’s inline platform introduces architecture that enables new features for the first time in the low-to-mid volume market segments across Konica Minolta’s AccurioPress mono and color production machines. The inline versions of the SD-435/450 will be exclusively sold by Konica Minolta throughout 2022.

The new system architecture enables customers to produce high-quality booklets including 8.5” x 11” landscape and has all the key processes needed to produce corner and edge staple, folding, spine forming and full bleed trimming, all combined in one single, easy-to-use system.

Other options include:

RCT 3.0 Rotate Crease Trimmer that enables professional looking, full bleed trimmed and creased booklets now on sheets up to 24” long. Konica Minolta’s TU-510 innovative four-edge trimmer and creaser can be used as an alternative to the RCT 3.0 module.

A finishing module FM-400 that includes a new design, face trimmer and square folding mechanism in a single unit. It is based on the successful trimmer and book fold modules from SD-500/350.

High-capacity BST4000 book stacker for more production-oriented sites allowing long unattended runs. It can be configured straight after the SD-435/450 or at a 90-degree angle.

Since the first partnership agreement between the two companies in 2016, Konica Minolta has successfully launched the Plockmatic SD-500, Plockmatic PowerSquareTM 160 and PowerSquareTM 224 booklet makers with the Plockmatic SD-435/450 Series.

“Konica Minolta’s continued alliance with the Plockmatic Group enhances and further differentiates the offering of inline and offline options across Konica Minolta’s AccurioPress color and mono production machines,” said Dino Pagliarello, Senior Vice President, Product Management and Planning, Konica Minolta. “This latest extension of our partnership ensures all finishing needs of CRDs and commercial printers are now being met - and Konica Minolta’s finishing portfolio is complete.”

“We are delighted to be extending our successful partnership with Konica Minolta with an exclusive agreement that benefits both companies,” said Johan Mikaelsson, Vice President, Business Unit Inline & Group Technical support, Plockmatic. “Customers recognize that the finishing of any document has never been more important. The SD-435/450 Series use the latest patented Plockmatic technologies to deliver top quality output in a wide range of print applications that can be tailor made for customers and will enable them to grow business in their territories.”

About Konica Minolta

Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. is a leader in industrial and commercial printing and packaging solutions. With a comprehensive portfolio of production print offerings, it delivers the latest innovations in printing, applications and expertise. Its All Covered IT Services division offers a range of IT strategy, support, and network security solutions across all verticals. Konica Minolta has been recognized as the #1 Brand for Customer Loyalty in the MFP Office Copier Market by Brand Keys for fifteen consecutive and is proud to be ranked on the Forbes 2021 America's Best-in-State employers list. The company received Keypoint Intelligence’s BLI 2021 A3 Line of The Year Award and BLI 2021-2023 Most Color Consistent A3 Brand Award for its bizhub i-Series. Konica Minolta, Inc. has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for nine years in a row. Konica Minolta partners with its customers to give shape to ideas and work to bring value to our society. For more information, please visit us online and follow Konica Minolta on Facebook, YouTube, LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Plockmatic Group

Plockmatic Group develops, manufactures and markets an extensive range of document finishing systems sold under the Plockmatic and Morgana brand names. These products work inline or offline together with the world’s best digital printing systems. Plockmatic and Morgana make products to mail, fold, crease, perforate and bind documents with extraordinary precision, turning stacks of printed paper into the beautifully finished documents for customers every day

