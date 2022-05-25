Campendium Announces Major Product Update With New Smoke Map Feature

CHICAGO, May 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Campendium, the crowd-sourced and editorially-curated web and mobile application for campers, is adding a new Smoke Map feature to further help its user base stay safe this wildfire season. The brand has added new mapping tools to its application to keep campers safe as wildfires and smoke threats become more prevalent.

According to a recent report by Resources for the Future, in 2021 nearly 124,000 campers were within 20km of an active wildfire and 400,000 campers were impacted by wildfire smoke last year. Beginning today, Campendium is giving campers the ability to monitor these conditions as they are planning their trip or out on the road.

"At a time when camping is more popular than ever and wildfire and smoke are also more common than ever, this new product feature couldn't be more timely," said Campendium's Co-Founder and General Manager, Leigh Wetzel. "We are proud to offer Campendium users a way to monitor these conditions with our new, real-time mapping feature."

Campendium uses live data to provide information to its users. The smoke map overlay tracks light, medium, and heavy smoke coverage, and is available to Campendium app users using an iOS device in both dark and light modes. The smoke map complements other premium map overlays already offered by Campendium, including trail maps, cell coverage maps, and public lands maps.

Campendium is part of Roadpass Digital's portfolio of leading digital apps that provide campers, RVers and roadtrippers with end-to-end trip discovery and planning tools. Roadpass Digital's other brands include Roadtrippers, Togo RV, and RVillage.

About Campendium

Campendium is a crowd-sourced and editorially-curated web and mobile application that allows users to search, preview, and provide feedback on more than 35,000 public and private camping locations across the continental United States, Canada, and Baja Mexico. Learn more at campendium.com.

About Roadpass Digital

Roadpass Digital is focused on making it easier to experience, own, and maintain recreational vehicles and more easily discover, book, and navigate road trips. The company has offices in Chicago, Cincinnati, and Auckland. Learn more about Roadpass Digital products at roadpass.com.

