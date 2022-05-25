Pasadena Villa Outpatient Mental Health Treatment Clinic Opens in Richmond, Virginia

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., May 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Odyssey Behavioral Healthcare ("Odyssey") is pleased to announce the opening of its newest Pasadena Villa Outpatient location in Glen Allen, Virginia, which will also serve the greater Richmond, Virginia area. This is the sixth Pasadena Villa Outpatient location and the second in Virginia. Developed to address an underserved market need, the Richmond location will offer mental health treatment and partner with Aster Springs, Odyssey's newest eating disorder treatment facility, to offer eating disorder outpatient care.

According to the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI):

1.26 million adults in Virginia have a mental health condition, however, only 40% of these adults received treatment in the past year.

Almost 2.2 million Virginia residents live in a mental health professional shortage area.

Additionally, Harvard reports that 9% of Virginians will have an eating disorder in their lifetime.

The new facility provides evidence-based group, individual, and family therapy and leverages evidence-based treatment modalities along with experiential and expressive therapeutic approaches. Close collaboration with each client's clinical team during admission, treatment, and aftercare planning ensures a seamless transition upon program completion.

"The Odyssey Outpatient Network has a strong track record of serving clients with a wide variety of mental health or eating disorders and our Richmond location fills a treatment gap identified by payors and clinical partners," said Richard Clark, CEO of Odyssey. "Odyssey's mission is to provide quality, evidence-based care for those in need throughout the country and we're proud to bring these needed services to the greater Richmond area."

To meet this community's underserved mental health treatment need, Pasadena Villa Outpatient - Richmond offers both psychiatric and eating disorder programming for adults of all genders at the partial hospitalization (PHP) and intensive outpatient (IOP) levels of care. The clinic is currently in-network with several insurance providers and offers clients flexibility through multiple alternative payment options.

To learn more, visit the Pasadena Villa Outpatient - Richmond web page.

——————————-

About Odyssey Behavioral Healthcare

Odyssey, formed in 2015, has a diverse clinical network of services treating adults and adolescents for eating disorders, psychiatric disorders, dual diagnosis, and addictive disorders. Odyssey provides a continuum of care within our Psychiatric Network and Eating Disorder Network, including inpatient, intensive residential, partial hospitalization, outpatient services, detoxification, and transitional living at over 20 locations and affiliated Odyssey Outpatient Network clinics in nine states with over 300 total beds.

Media Contact:

Vicki Smith

Chief Marketing Officer

vickis@odysseybh.com

615-864-8145

Related Images











Image 1: Pasadena Villa Outpatient Richmond





Pasadena Villa Outpatient Richmond









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment