EF Hutton Appoints Vince Curatola as Managing Director, Capital Markets Services

NEW YORK, NY, May 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – EF Hutton, division of Benchmark Investments, LLC, announced today Vince Curatola has joined the firm as Managing Director, Capital Markets Services. Vince will work across the platform helping to grow the business and develop capabilities for today and the future. He will leverage his vast experience building organizational corporate access programming with a focus on creating additional valuable opportunities for EF Hutton’s clients. He will lead, develop, and execute EF Hutton’s corporate access and events marketing strategy supporting clients with investor outreach and messaging and by offering enhanced exposure through worldwide conferences and non-deal roadshows.

Vince has 30 years of experience in the financial industry serving both retail and institutional markets and clients. Throughout his career, he has worked closely with company executives across all industries to increase their institutional profile through utilizing research, banking, sales, and trading capabilities.

Prior to joining EF Hutton, Vince most recently served as a Director of Corporate Marketing establishing his firm’s corporate access program. Before his most recent role, Vince spent 18 years growing his career in institutional sales gaining extensive experience in marketing research and investor conferences. Vince has initiated and organized more than 25 investor conferences across numerous sectors including healthcare, technology, consumer, aerospace, defense, industrials, media, energy, and telecommunications.

“As we continue to grow and help more clients, one of our top priorities is to further develop our Capital Markets team and capabilities at EF Hutton, and Vince’s decades of industry expertise will be a critical component to the success of our firm, our team and our clients,” commented EF Hutton President, David W. Boral.

Joseph T. Rallo, Chief Executive Officer of EF Hutton, stated, "We’re delighted to have Vince join our Capital Markets team at EF Hutton, and we look forward to seeing the impact he has not only on the team but also on our clients as he further develops our corporate access strategy and plans, starting with our inaugural EF Hutton conference next year.”

Vince Curatola, Managing Director, Capital Markets Services commented, “I’ve spent the better part of my career helping firms develop and execute their corporate access programs and strategies for investor conferences, and I’m grateful for the opportunity to use my experience and partner with the strong Capital Markets team at EF Hutton to create more capability for our clients.”

EF Hutton continues its trajectory of aggressive growth. Since its inception in May of 2020, it has raised more than $10 billion in capital. As one of the most active investment banks in the middle market space, EF Hutton looks to expand its global footprint and build upon recent success.

About EF Hutton

EF Hutton is a global full-service investment bank headquartered in New York, New York. EF Hutton is a division of Kingswood US, a subsidiary of Kingswood Holdings Limited (AIM: KWG). The synergies of these divisions and direct access to Kingswood Holdings Limited ($8.7 billion AUM and 15 offices worldwide) provides EF Hutton with a unique global presence and broad platform outreach to ensure success for its clients. EF Hutton’s experienced, industry agnostic investment banking team is dedicated to providing strategic advice and financing solutions to middle market and emerging growth companies around the world. EF Hutton has led public and private offerings across both the debt and equity capital markets. With a client centric investment bank model and the support of a global syndicate network, EF Hutton is the ideal strategic partner for middle market issuers.



