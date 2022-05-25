Vytalize Health Adds Chief Value Officer to Leadership Team

NEW YORK, May 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vytalize Health, a leading value-based platform for senior patients, announced Scott Weingarten, MD, joined the team as Chief Value Officer and is the company's newest board member. The announcement comes on the heels of Vytalize Health's Series B funding round in April, raising more than $50 million led by Enhanced Healthcare Partners.

"We are thrilled to have Scott join us as we drive value-based care for Medicare patients and grow our partnerships with independent providers," Vytalize Health CEO Faris Ghawi. "As we continue to grow, we want to ensure we have the best people leading this innovative work and navigating these new frontiers."

As Chief Value Officer, Weingarten comes to Vytalize Health with a proven history of leading key initiatives and bringing innovative practices to prestigious institutions in healthcare. He was Chairman of the Board, co-founder, and Chief Executive Officer of Stanson Health — a clinical decision support and analytics company used by more than 400,000 providers — which was acquired by Premier, Inc. in 2018. He became Chief Clinical and Innovation Officer of Premier, Inc.

Weingarten spent more than 25 years at Cedars-Sinai, serving as Senior Vice President and Chief Clinical Transformation Officer of Cedars-Sinai, and a professor of Medicine at Cedars-Sinai and the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA. He was also the co-founder, President, Chief Executive Officer, and board member of Zynx Health, an industry leader in order sets and care plans for electronic health records. Zynx was used by more than 2,000 hospitals that cared for about 55% of patients hospitalized in the United States each year. He helped sell Zynx to Cerner and later to the Hearst Corporation.

Additionally, Weingarten has held positions on several national committees dedicated to improving patient outcomes, including the National Academy of Medicine Committee on Clinical Decision Support, the American Heart Association's "Get with the Guidelines" program, and many other national committees. He is currently a Board of Director for the Scottsdale Institute, a board member of Hallmark Health Care Solutions, serves on the Board of Trustees of Charles Drew University School of Medicine and Science, and on the Board of Directors of Downtown Women's Center, a provider of housing to homeless women. He previously worked as a primary care physician at Kaiser Permanente.

"Scott's experience as a practicing internal medicine physician and his expertise in leading transformation within healthcare organizations will help us scale our solution and simplify the complexities of value-based care for our independent physician partners," said Vytalize Health CEO Faris Ghawi. "He will play a key role in advancing our solutions that strengthen the relationship between primary care physicians and their patients to improve health outcomes and accelerate the transition to value-based care."

Vytalize Health has grown its patient base by 150% year-over-year and partners with more than 500 primary care providers across 16 states. The company's all-in-one, vertically integrated solution for value-based care delivery is responsible for $2 billion in medical spending.

"This is an exciting time to join Vytalize with their rapid growth and innovations in care delivery for the Medicare population," said Weingarten. "I'm excited to work with a team that is relentlessly focused on enabling physicians to provide the highest-quality care at an affordable cost to senior patients across the country."

About Vytalize Health

Vytalize Health is a leading value-based care platform helping primary care doctors strengthen relationships with their patients through data-driven, holistic, and personalized care. Vytalize provides an all-in-one solution including value-based incentives, smart technology, and a virtual clinic that enables small and large independent practices to succeed in value-based care arrangements. Vytalize's care delivery model transforms the healthcare experience for more than 100,000 Medicare beneficiaries across 16 states by helping them manage their chronic conditions in collaboration with their doctors.

Learn more at www.vytalizehealth.com or email info@vytalizehealth.com. For press inquiries, email Matt@vytalizehealth.com.

