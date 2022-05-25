Mojio Becomes RapidSOS Ready, Providing Automatic Crash Notification Service that Sends Life-saving Telematics Data to 911

San Jose, CA, May 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mojio, a leading connected mobility platform and SaaS solutions provider, announced today that the company is now RapidSOS Ready, enabling the real-time delivery of telematics data and insights to 911 in the event of a vehicle crash. At a time when the NHTSA is projecting the highest percentage increase in traffic fatalities in the Fatality Analysis Reporting System’s history, Mojio and RapidSOS’ partnership will now securely and automatically link life-saving telematics data to over 5,200 Emergency Communications Centers nationwide.

Mojio’s Automatic Crash Notification service leverages a crash detection algorithm from Bosch that is embedded on a 4G LTE OBD-II device to identify and measure a collision event in real-time. In the event of a crash, a contextual data package is transmitted to Mojio’s cloud platform and then shared with 911 via RapidSOS’s emergency response data platform. Through this real-time sequence of events, 911 communicators and first responders are empowered with life-saving information, including the time and location of the crash event, the direction of travel and crash severity, and vehicle identification information, such as the vehicle’s make, model, year and color.

“Becoming RapidSOS Ready highlights our commitment to using our connected mobility technologies to tackle the national crisis of rising traffic fatalities,” said Mojio CEO, Kenny Hawk. “Our joint solution is affordable, scalable and, most importantly, provides drivers and their passengers with life-saving emergency services in the event of a crash.”

“We’re united in our commitment to create a safer, stronger future where technology and people work together seamlessly to protect and save lives,” Said Samantha Alspaugh, Director of Global Accounts at RapidSOS. “With partners such as Mojio that are RapidSOS Ready, we’re providing the everyday driver with an added layer of safety and security and supporting our heroic first responders in saving millions of lives annually.”

The automatic crash notification service is available today to subscribers of Mojio’s connected car service for individuals and families, called Motion by Mojio, which is available for direct purchase by consumers, or as part of Mojio’s 4G Upgrade Program for automotive OEMs impacted by the 3G network sunset.

Motion by Mojio subscribers also receive access to a growing range of helpful app-based features, including live vehicle trip-tracking; vehicle timeline with trip history, driving statistics and RoadScoreTM; nearby fuel station finder with real-time pricing; vehicle diagnostics and safety recall information; Mojio’s latest AI-powered predictive maintenance alerts for battery failure and air filter replacement; and customizable notifications for a range of vehicle health, status and security alerts.

Mojio also offers the Motion connected car service as a turnkey, white-label retrofit solution for automotive OEMs and mobility service providers, including the telematics devices, 4G LTE connectivity, platform services, and mobile apps for iOS and Android smartphones.

To learn more about Mojio’s connected mobility platform, products and solution, visit: www.moj.io.

About Mojio

Scalable, secure and hardware-agnostic, Mojio is the platform and SaaS provider of choice to build, launch and scale connected mobility services. Mojio’s platform and mobile apps deliver a smarter, safer and more convenient car ownership experience for the global driving community. Force by Mojio helps small businesses manage, monitor and maintain their fleets, while delighting their customers with real-time tracking feeds. With over 20 billion miles of telematics data gathered from more than a million vehicles, Mojio’s big data analytics framework uses machine learning to generate actionable insights, unlocking the next generation of revenue streams for companies throughout the automotive value chain.

Founded in 2012, Mojio counts some of the world’s biggest brands as customers, investors and partners, including Amazon, Audi, Bosch, Deutsche Telekom, Microsoft, T-Mobile and Vivint. Mojio is a career-accelerator for driven tech professionals looking to fuel the future of connected mobility. To learn more about joining our team, please visit Mojio’s careers page.

About RapidSOS

In partnership with public safety, RapidSOS has created the world's first emergency response data platform that securely links life-saving data from 400M+connected devices to emergency services and first responders. Through the platform, RapidSOS provides intelligent data that supports over 5,200 Emergency Communications Centers worldwide, across 165 million emergencies in 2021. Together with innovative companies recognized as RapidSOS Ready, RapidSOS is supporting first responders in saving millions of lives annually.

