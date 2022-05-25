Unbounce Welcomes Three New Executives to Support Next Phase of Growth

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unbounce , the global leader in landing page and conversion intelligence software, welcomes three new high impact executives to its team. Pete Housley, Darby Sieben, and Saba El-Hilo are taking on leadership roles in marketing, product and engineering respectively. Their appointments will help fuel Unbounce’s continued commitment to helping businesses save time and accelerate growth using conversion intelligence technology and tools.



More than 140,000 businesses in over 120 countries currently use Unbounce to fuel their leads and sales using landing pages, copy creation and marketing attribution. These leadership additions are coming at a time of increased adoption of the company’s conversion intelligence tools. Smart Copy, the company’s AI-powered copy creation tool, has seen a 30 percent increase in users since the beginning of 2022, and Unbounce is on pace to see further adoption of its AI-powered landing page builder as it prepares for the launch of new app integrations with Shopify, Stripe and Paypal.

“These new leaders intimately understand how to build successful SaaS businesses and teams,” said Felicia Bochicchio, Chief Executive Officer at Unbounce. “Their combined talent and proven experience scaling marketing, partnerships, M&As and engineering at key stages of company growth, will work to cement Unbounce as the leading conversion intelligence platform for marketers.”

Unbounce’s appointments include:

Pete Housley joins Unbounce as Chief Marketing Officer where he’ll lead brand, growth and customer marketing. Housley comes with over 20 years of C-level experience at consumer brands including INDOCHINO, Milestones, Lavalife and the Hudson’s Bay Company. Most recently as Chief Revenue Officer at INDOCHINO, Housley achieved a ~45 percent 5-year compound annual growth rate (CAGR) through his excellence in strategic and operational leadership. Pete’s proven expertise in building disruptive brands using channels from performance marketing to demand generation, will help Unbounce unlock new revenue pathways, elevate customer value, and position the Unbounce brand for future large scale expansion.

Darby Sieben is appointed to the newly created role of Chief Product Officer and will lead the company’s product vision, strategy and roadmap. Sieben brings over 25-years of experience in product development and innovation, mergers and acquisitions, and partnerships from companies including Yellow Pages, Mediative and RBC Ventures. As co-founder and head of RBC Ampli Inc., Darby’s team built, launched and scaled one of Canada’s top cashback applications. Sieben’s unique ability to bring to market innovative product lines and foster strategic relationships will help Unbounce uncover new growth opportunities including a reseller program and future acquisitions.

Saba El-Hilo is Unbounce’s new VP of Engineering and will lead the company’s engineering and data teams. El-Hilo's career includes more than 10 years of experience building top performing and innovative products. She has deep experience working with Big Data, ML technologies and building web applications and services. Most recently, El-Hilo was the Head of Data Platform at Mapbox where she built and led a global organization responsible for producing data products from a user base of more than half a billion monthly active users. El-Hilo's ability to build performant and highly scalable systems, mentor engineers, and foster diverse and healthy engineering teams will help Unbounce deliver valuable products to its customers.