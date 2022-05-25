Official Float Season Kick-Off Party Set for Willie's New Braunfels on Saturday, May 28

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas, May 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Willie's Grill & Icehouse is Texas' summer headquarters: The Texas-grown brand will unveil a retro-fitted full bar at its popular New Braunfels location with the Official Float Season Kick-Off Party on Saturday, May 28, 2022, with ice-cold drink specials, live music from 4 to 8 p.m., and Willie's classic scratch-made comfort food. The Willie's New Braunfels bar will feature eight new signature cocktails and jaw-dropping summer offers.

Willie's New Braunfels is located at 2966 Coldsprings Drive, New Braunfels, TX 78130. The bar embraces the brand's beloved Texas icehouse roots, stretching indoors to out with plenty of room for watching the big game on multiple big screens, catching up with friends, or lounging while the kids play in Willie's expansive outdoor space.

Willie's New Braunfels will debut its bar with Texas-sized fanfare. Eight new signature cocktails will be introduced, many of which rely on Texas-distilled spirits. Cocktails and frozen specialties include Arnie's Texas Tea, a spiked Arnold Palmer; the Cat 5 Hurricane; the Hill Country Mule, featuring Rebecca Creek Whiskey; the Icehouse Old Fashioned, made with Balcones Texas Whisky; Bubba's Bloody Mary; the I-10 Ranch Water; the Spicy Willie Rita; the Texas Rose, with Tito's Handmade Vodka; Gin & Juice, with Still Austin Gin; El Jefe, Willie's boss rita; Willie's signature Frozen Jack & Coke; the Top Shelf Rita; the Big Willie; the Voodoo Daddy; the Beerita; and Willie's House Rita, served frozen or on the rocks in regular, strawberry, or swirled flavors.

Willie's will also introduce its Summer Triple Play: $3 Frozen Ritas (regular and strawberry), $3 Small Draft Beers, and $3 Frozen Jack & Cokes. Willie's is also highlighting their premium to-go options with $3 To-Go Frozen Drinks and Half-Price Half Gallon and Gallon To-Go Ritas.

Also on tap: Willie's Fire & Icehouse, an original German-style lager created for Willie's. Twenty-five cents of every Fire & Icehouse beer sold will go directly to the New Braunfels Fire Department.

Willie's New Braunfels is open Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.; and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.

IMAGES COURTESY OF WILLIE'S:

https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/e5a1fwkcck46pa68dor4w/h?dl=0&rlkey=skj8tr5il51qsrh92vao4y70i

ABOUT WILLIE'S GRILL & ICEHOUSE

At Willie's Grill & Icehouse, everyone belongs. Started in 1993 as a humble burger joint in Houston, Texas, Willie's has grown into a Texas institution with 19 locations statewide, beloved by millions as the family's favorite place to unwind. At Willie's, arcade games await the kids and young at heart, while wide-open giant garage doors reveal ample patio spaces with sandboxes and plenty of room to play and relax. Juicy burgers piled high with fixings anchor the gargantuan menu of delicious Texas comfort food, promising something for everybody. For locations, hours, menus, and more, visit www.williesgrillandicehouse.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Rachel Austin, 713-305-0419

rachel@hometownsocial.net

