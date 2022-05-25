Concerning the opinion of the Audit Committee

English Lithuanian

Lithuanian electricity transmission operator LITGRID AB (business ID 302564383, registered office address Karlo Gustavo Emilio Manerheimo str. 8, LT-05131 Vilnius, Lithuania) announces that on 23rd May 2022 the opinion of the Audit Committee of the parent company UAB EPSO-G (hereinafter – EPSO-G) on the intention to conclude the agreements between LITGRID AB and related parties EPSO-G and UAB Energy Cells (hereinafter – the Transaction) on the transfer of their tax losses for the year 2021 to LITGRID AB has been received.

On 23 May 2022, the Audit Committee of EPSO-G considered the Transaction and issued an opinion:

compliance of the Transaction with market conditions is not assessed due to the reason that the Transaction is executed exclusively in accordance with requirements established in the Article 561 of the Law on Corporate Income Tax of the Republic of Lithuania (hereinafter – the Law on Corporate Income Tax), i.e. pursuant to the Article 561, the Transaction could not be entered into with an entity other than a group entity; the Transaction is fair and reasonable with respect to all shareholders of LITGRID AB as the transfer of tax losses is carried out in accordance with the Article 561 of the Law on Corporate Income Tax and LITGRID AB does not incur any losses due to the Transaction.



