TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

GB00B6YTLS95

Issuer Name

STAGECOACH GROUP PLC

UK or Non-UK Issuer

UK

2. Reason for Notification

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

HGT Finance A Limited

City of registered office (if applicable)

Edinburgh

Country of registered office (if applicable)

Scotland

4. Details of the shareholder

Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s)subject to the notification obligation, above

City of registered office (if applicable)

Country of registered office (if applicable)

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

20-May-2022

6. Date on which Issuer notified

25-May-2022

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

. % of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A) % of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights held in issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 0.000000 0.000000 00.000000 0 Position of previous notification (if applicable) 10.470000 0.000000 10.470000

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible) Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) % of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) % of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) GB00B6YTLS95 0 0 0.000000 0.000000 Sub Total 8.A 0 0.000000%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted % of voting rights Sub Total 8.B1

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Physical or cash settlement Number of voting rights % of voting rights Sub Total 8.B2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

1. Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.

Ultimate controlling person Name of controlled undertaking % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

The threshold has been crossed as a result of acceptances made by HGT Finance A Limited for the recommended all cash offer made by Inframobility UK Bidco Limited for the entire issued share capital of Stagecoach Group plc. Prior to such acceptances being made, the voting rights in connection with the Ordinary Shares held by HGT Finance A Limited were exercised by Dame Ann Gloag as a result of her shareholding in, and membership of the board of, Gloag Investments Group Limited.

12. Date of Completion

25-May-2022

13. Place Of Completion

London