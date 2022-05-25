Docker Monitoring Market is predicted to develop at a CAGR of 17.8% between 2022 and 2032 - Persistence Market Research

New York, May 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per a study conducted by Persistence Market Research, the global docker monitoring market is predicted to develop at a CAGR of 17.8% between 2022 and 2032, from US$ 540 Million to US$ 2.8 Billion. The compelling need to monitor the health condition of docker containers in order to reduce system interruptions, as well as the rising desire to optimize application performance throughout the dynamic container environment, is expected to fuel the expansion of the docker monitoring market.



A growing trend of multi-cloud setups among businesses, as well as greater analytics infusion to strengthen docker monitoring solution capabilities, are going to give various opportunities for docker monitoring solution makers. Digitalization and smart device connectivity provide opportunities for oil, and the rising need to improve application performance across dynamic container settings is expected to boost the docker monitoring sector.

The unavoidable need to monitor the health of docker monitors in order to prevent system disruptions is a critical component that will almost certainly enhance the docker monitoring business in the next years. The growing need for docker monitoring in conjunction with developing technologies such as docker and dockerized apps to promote service agility and speed is expected to drive the docker monitoring market. Because of remote operations and irregular requirements in the IT and telecommunications sectors, the docker monitoring industry is expected to increase.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

Global docker monitoring market to expand 5.2x from 2022 to 2032

U.S is projected at US$ 961 Million while exhibiting a 17.5% CAGR from 2022-2032.

Japan is expected to procure US$ 166 Million while recording 16.0% CAGR in the forecast period

China to experience substantial growth in the market, registering a staggering 17.1% CAGR

The on-premise software segment is expected to take a lead while recording a CAGR of 15.6% from 2022-2032

U.K to generate an absolute dollar opportunity worth US$ 92.6 Million until 2032

South Korea to present lucrative growth opportunity, expected to be valued at US$ 104.1 Million





“Advances in machine learning and analytics technologies to improve the functionality of the docker monitoring solution are expected to generate opportunities for the global docker monitoring market,” says the PMR analyst.

Competitive Landscape

The docker monitoring sector is dominated by a number of local, regional, and global firms. Rapid technological advancement has created several opportunities in the global docker monitoring market. Market participants are increasingly focused on collaborating, merging, and acquiring technological partners in order to develop unique and sophisticated solutions that will expand their offerings and market reach. The following are the major market participants.

In January 2019, Cisco announced AppDynamics for Application Centric Infrastructure (ACI), a monitoring solution with end-to-end transaction tracing and accompanying data models that detect network components that affect application performance.

More Insights Available

Persistence Market Research, a research and consulting firm, has published a new market research report on the Docker Monitoring market that contains an industry analysis of 2015–2021 and an opportunity assessment for 2022–2032.

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the market through different segments, namely, component, deployment type, organization size, industry vertical and region. The report also provides supply and demand trends along with an overview of the parent market.

