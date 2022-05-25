Arctic Information Technology Announces the Appointment of Tom Mercer as President and General Manager

ANCHORAGE, Alaska, May 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arctic Information Technology (Arctic IT), a subsidiary of Doyon, Limited, announces Tom Mercer has been chosen to lead the company in the role of President and General Manager. The company provides cloud technology solutions to government and commercial entities nationwide.

"Tom brings an incredible amount of talent to Arctic IT. He is an inventor, an engineer, a thought-leader, and a trailblazer in bringing technology products to market on the global stage," said Julie Mormon, Doyon, Limited Chief Operating Officer. "We believe Tom is the right leader at the right time for Arctic IT. He is committed to growing the business and creating Doyon shareholder opportunities, and we look forward to an exciting future with him at the helm."

Mercer holds a bachelor's degree in Electrical Engineering from North Dakota State University and a master's degree in Management of Technology from the University of Minnesota. He has launched numerous digital products in the library, healthcare, and industrial markets, bringing his extensive experience in government sectors worldwide. In addition, he has been awarded four patents for his work in commercializing multiple international products.

"I am proud to join the technology talent of Arctic IT and look forward to scaling our technology product portfolio," said Mercer. "Arctic IT provides best-in-class solutions and service in both the Government and Tribal technology sectors, and I'm energized to lead the company during this exciting time."

About Arctic IT

Arctic IT® is an experienced, 8(a) certified technology company that specializes in unique, scalable cloud and security solutions. Since 2002, we've been committed to building strong relationships and driving innovation for a variety of businesses and government entities. The applications we implement and support are designed to help organizations empower the communities they serve. As a Microsoft Gold Partner, we solve complex issues with leading-edge technology. Ready to elevate and simplify? Run with us.®

Contact:

Mary Gasperlin, Arctic IT, mgasperlin@arcticit.com

