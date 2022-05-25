Peapod Digital Labs Partners with Recruiting Site Fairygodboss to Attract and Retain Female Talent

CHICAGO, May 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Peapod Digital Labs is partnering with the female-focused career community and talent attraction platform, Fairygodboss, to attract new female talent to roles at the commercial and digital hub. Fairygodboss is the largest career community for women, providing millions of women with free resources like job listings, community advice, and the crowd-sourced insider information about how companies treat their female employees.



“At PDL, we believe that it’s important to have diverse voices, experiences and backgrounds reflected in our leaders and our broader employee population,” said Deanna Morgan, Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Belonging leader for Peapod Digital Labs. “With the speed needed for innovation and problem-solving today, diversity of experience is more important than ever—and we believe it is a business imperative that can drive our success.”

Peapod Digital Labs will have a profile on the Fairygodboss website with information about female-friendly benefits, including the parental leave plan (for women, men, and adoptive parents), fertility treatment coverage and flexible work schedules. The profile will also include interviews with current employees on what it’s like being a woman while working at the company.

“We believe that it will be more powerful to hear directly from the women working for us,” said Morgan. “When we tell the truth about our workplace experiences, we help create a more diverse workforce—and a more diverse workforce is key to creating a more equitable workforce.”

The Fairygodboss site is free to prospective female talent who create an account and can be accessed at https://fairygodboss.com/.

About Peapod Digital Labs

Peapod Digital Labs is the digital and commercial engine of leading grocery retail group Ahold Delhaize USA. As the innovation lab for the U.S. brands, which includes Food Lion, Giant Food, The GIANT Company, Hannaford and Stop & Shop, Peapod Digital Labs promotes digital and e-commerce innovation, technology and experience to meet the changing needs of customers of each Ahold Delhaize USA local brand, regardless of when, where and how consumers choose to shop. Learn more at www.peapoddigitallabs.com.