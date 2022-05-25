A Great Place To Work – By Doing Things Differently Market Ease Digital Ensure They Are Doing Things Right

London, UK, May 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The best places to work provide people with life satisfaction as opposed to job satisfaction alone. Unhappy employees equal unhappy employers. And when an organisation is made up of unhappy individuals, company growth and customers are the ones who suffer most.





Putting people first is essential for any organisation. Whether it be by helping workers find and pursue their passions, empowering them to own their work, or bringing people together on a personal level, a great company culture ensures success for all. Ahead of the curve, in 2006 Market Ease Digital was established with these principles in mind.

“We’ve worked hard to foster a culture of belonging, honesty, integrity and collaboration,” says Binh An Nguyen, the company’s founder and CEO. And 100% of the Adelaide-based digital marketing agency’s employees agree that is exactly what has been accomplished by the entire Market Ease team.

Recently certified as a ‘ Great Place to Work’ , Market Ease Digital operates under the people-focused mentality. “Our leadership style is to shut up and listen to the needs of our team,” says General Manager, Luke Harrison. “Internal collaboration is a must, and in meetings we are tough on ideas, but not each other.”

Now more than ever, creating a great workplace culture is a must within organisations. The recent pandemic has changed the way many businesses operate, and only those who put their people first survived.

“To see the hard work being recognised in the form of a Great Place to Work certification is a great validation that we are on the right path,” says Binh. “It reinforces the belief that our business is only as good as our people. Good culture creates happy employees, which creates happy clients, which will eventually create sustainable business growth.”