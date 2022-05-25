Security Innovation Donates Cybersecurity Training Platform to Shaw University

WILMINGTON, Mass., May 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Security Innovation, a pioneer in software security assessment and training, announced today a partnership with Shaw University, a historically black college/university (HBCU). The software security training platform features an extensive catalog of online courses, hands-on labs, and authentic cyber ranges. The partnership supports Shaw’s commitment to addressing the cybersecurity job shortage, which presently stands at nearly 3 million unfilled positions globally. The Shaw University Center for Cybersecurity Education and Research also will help improve the lack of diversity in the industry by creating new cybersecurity professionals from under-represented demographic populations.



Shaw students will get full access to CMD+CTRL Base Camp, the same training platform used by Security Innovation’s enterprise customers, including some of the most recognizable global brands. Students will be trained on the most pressing security issues facing our increasingly software- and cloud-dependent world.

Shaw University will offer its cybersecurity degree programs beginning with the Fall 2022 semester. The extensive program is mapped to NIST’s NICE Framework and will prepare students for entry-level work roles, including:

Information Security Analyst

Penetration Tester

Cybersecurity Policy Advisor

Cyber Threat Hunter

Cyber Intelligence Analyst

Incident Responder

Security Operations Analyst



The learning methodology used in Security Innovation’s training platform is similar to what higher education institutions have used for decades to build skills in a timely, effective way: learn, practice, and master. Shaw will integrate these products as an integral part of classroom education, labs, and capstone projects for its new cybersecurity programs.

“This partnership with Security Innovation is a significant step toward preparing our students to be leaders in the cybersecurity industry,” said Dr. Paulette Dillard, President of Shaw University. “By collaborating with a leader in security training, our students will have access to state-of-the-art software, training, and technology, which is crucial for workplace readiness on Day 1.”

“As a university spin-off itself, Security Innovation recognizes the value of educating students on cybersecurity so they graduate with skills that are in demand,” said Ed Adams, CEO of Security Innovation. “This partnership builds on our decade-long commitment to diversify the cyber security industry so we are better able to defend critical infrastructure. There are good social, economic, and geopolitical reasons for launching this partnership with Shaw University.”

About Shaw University

Shaw University, located in Raleigh, North Carolina, is the first historically Black institution of higher education founded in North Carolina and is among the oldest in the nation. The University was founded in 1865 by Henry Martin Tupper. Dr. Paulette Dillard currently serves as the University's 18th President. For more information, visit www.shawu.edu.

About Security Innovation

Security Innovation is a pioneer in software security and literally wrote the book on How to Break Software Security. Since 2002, organizations have relied on the company’s assessment and training solutions to secure software wherever it runs. Recognized 6x on the Gartner Magic Quadrant for computer-based security training, the company’s flagship product CMD+CTRL Base Camp combines role-based courses with hands-on cyber ranges to build skills that stick. For more information, visit securityinnovation.com or connect on LinkedIn or Twitter.

About CMD+CTRL Base Camp Training Platform

Base Camp is the industry’s most dynamic and integrated solution for building software security skills. Accessible from a single portal, learners can follow individualized Learning Journeys, which can be created for any role or experience level across the entire software development lifecycle. These natural learning progressions enable users to learn security concepts with courses, practice those skills in hands-on labs, and finally master those skills through competition in our Cyber Range. With over 3.5 million users, Base Camp helps all software security stakeholders address the risk of today’s tech stacks – flawed design, defenseless code, expanded attack surface, and misconfigured deployments.

