Ammonoium Carbonate Market Will Top US$ 1.1 Bn by 2032 Amid Growing Demand from Food and Textile Sectors

NEWARK, Del, May 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per Future Market Insights, the global ammonium carbonate market is estimated to expand at a 5.2% CAGR over the forecast period, reaching US$ 688 Mn in 2022. With a favourable demand outlook, the market size will reach US$ 1.1 Bn by 2032.



Ammonium carbonate is widely used in various as a leavening agent for baking goods. Manufacturers in the food sector are using food-grade ammonium carbonate since the demand for baked goods and crispy snacks with longer shelf-life is growing. The various benefits of food-grade ammonia above other chemical leavening ingredients for specific types of cookies are anticipated to fuel sales in the market.

Also, when compared to alternative leavening agents, the usage of food-grade ammonium carbonate results in a crispness that lasts longer. Furthermore, because food-grade ammonium carbonate is not extremely reactive at room temperature, it has a good bench tolerance, making it ideal for cookie dough storage. As a result, bakers are increasingly incorporating food-grade ammonium carbonate into products that require exceptional crispness and shelf life.

In addition to this, ammonium carbonate is used in the textitle industry for syeing and printing various fibers. These salts increase the fastness property of the pigment on fiber, especially wet fastness. Due to this reason, ammonium carbonate salt is used widely in the textiles industry.

“Increasing demand for ammonium carbonate in the pharmaceutical sector, along with ongoing expansion of the food and beverage sector across emerging economies are key factors expected to create opportunities for growth in the market,” says an FMI analyst.

Key Takeaways:

· The global ammonium carbonate market is expected to reach US$ 1.1 Bn by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% over the forecast period.

· The rising demand for ammonium carbonate for various applications in the food industry is expected to propel the growth in the market.

· Key players are focusing on increasing production capacity and expansion by setting up new plants to cater to the growing demand.

· Ammonium carbonate is compatible for dyeing purposes to increase the fastness property of the fabric.

Competitive Landscape

Taixing Dongyu Chemical, Oasis Fine Chem, Akash Purochem Private Limited, Shanghai Tenglong Agrochemical Co. Ltd., BASF, Sinoharvest Corporation., Merckmillipore, Sandvick, Honeywell, Vishnupriya Chemicals, Adhunik Industries, Huaron Chemical Co Ltd, Prochem Inc, And Takasugi Pharmaceutical others are some of the key players in the ammonium carbonate market.

Ammonium Carbonate Market Segmentation

By Grade:

Pharmaceutical Grade

Food Grade

By Type:

Lumps

Powder

By Application:

Leavening Agent

Pharmaceutical Ingredients

Food & Beverage agent





By End-Use:

Pharmaceutical Industry

Cosmetic & Personal Care

Food Industry

Textile Industry

Others





By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Pacific

Middle East & Africa

