Celebrate National Donut Day With LaMar's Donuts and Coffee June 3

DENVER, May 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Good news for donut fans. On Friday, June 3, LaMar's Donuts and Coffee will celebrate National Donut Day.

History of National Donut Day

The day's origin began in 1938 as a fundraiser for The Salvation Army, intended to help those in need during the Great Depression and honor the "Lassies" of World War I who served donuts to soldiers on the front lines in France. Since then, donuts have been a food that brings people together.

Partnering With The Salvation Army

For the past 13 years, LaMar's Donuts has partnered with The Salvation Army by holding an annual fundraising campaign for National Donut Day. This year, LaMar's Donuts and Coffee will continue the National Donut Day tradition by working with The Salvation Army to bring donuts to LaMar's communities as well as bring the celebration to customers at each location.

Salvation Army Bell Ringers will be present at all LaMar's locations as we work to generate support for those in need and Charlie Hustle will be donating 25% of net sales from online and in-store purchases of Donut Day t-shirts to The Salvation Army. LaMar's customers can also donate at https://salarmy.us/dd22im.

How We're Celebrating

"Our passion for donuts began with Ray LaMar in 1933 and has continued since the first LaMar's Donuts opened in 1960," said Temi Osifodunrin, LaMar's Donuts Director of Marketing. "Each year, we look forward to National Donut Day as a way to celebrate our love for donuts and everything they bring to a community."

Come in to a LaMar's on Friday, June 3, to receive a free Ray's Original Glazed Donut, as well as a chance to win a dozen donuts every month for a year and other giveaways, in celebration of National Donut Day.

Free Ray's Original Glazed Donut

Special Perks for Reward Members

Sweepstakes to Win Free Donuts

Exclusive National Donut Day 2022 T-Shirt Sales and Giveaways

Join LaMar's as it shares donuts with people throughout its communities.

To learn more, visit www.lamars.com and https://salarmy.us/dd22impage.

About LaMar's Donuts

After working on his original donut recipe since 1933, Ray Lamar opened the first LaMar's Donuts in 1960. The Kansas City, Missouri, business was a success and soon there were daily lines outside the door of people waiting for Ray's hot, fresh donuts.

Today, we have 25 locations in five states: Arizona, Colorado, Kansas, Missouri, and Nebraska. LaMar's Donuts has been recommended by Zagat's Survey, The New Yorker, and Gourmet Magazine, and was chosen in the summer of 2008 as one of America's five best donuts by AOL Cityguide.

