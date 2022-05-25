Mats Benserud appointed CFO in Bank Norwegian

Mats Benserud (39) has been appointed new CFO of Bank Norwegian ASA, assuming the position on 1 June 2022. Benserud comes from the position of Head of Treasury and Investor Relations at Bank Norwegian, which he has held since 2018.

“I am very pleased to announce Mats as new CFO of Bank Norwegian. He has strong and indepth knowledge of the bank, as well as extensive experience from the financial markets and the sector. His main tasks going forward will be to continue the strong financial management of Bank Norwegian, while also securing necessary financial and operational integrations with Nordax Bank AB (publ),” says Klara Lise Aasen, CEO of Bank Norwegian, who has held both CEO and CFO roles for eleven months.

Bank Norwegian is a 100% owned subsidiary of Nordax Bank AB (publ) and a part of the Nordax Group.





Contact persons:

CEO, Klara-Lise Aasen; phone +47 47 63 55 83; kaa@banknorwegian.no

CFO, Mats Benserud; phone +47 95 89 15 39; mbe@banknorwegian.no





This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

