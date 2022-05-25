AB Pieno žvaigždės unaudited financial results for the three months of 2022

| Source: Pieno Zvaigzdes Pieno Zvaigzdes

Vilnius, LITHUANIA

According to preliminary unaudited data the sales revenue of AB Pieno žvaigždės in the first three months of 2021 was EUR 46.9 million or 16.9% more than a year ago (sales revenue for the first three months of 2021 was EUR 40.1 million).
EBITDA in the first three months of 2022 was EUR -0.8 million compared to EBITDA of EUR 2.0 million a year ago.
In the first three months of 2022 the company had a loss of EUR 2.4 million. In the first three months of 2021, the company had a net profit of EUR 0.4 million.

Audrius Statulevičius
CFO
+370 52461419

Attachment


Attachments

2022_q1_en_eur_solo_ias