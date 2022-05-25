New York’s Moynihan Train Hall Named Top 2022 Engineering Achievement

Washington, DC, May 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The new Moynihan Train Hall in New York City received the Grand Conceptor Award Tuesday night, representing the year’s most outstanding engineering effort.

Designed by Severud Associates of New York City, the project was named the best of 195 entries from the U.S. and the world at the annual black-tie Engineering Excellence Awards (EEA), held in Washington, D.C., and moderated by Emmy-awarding winning comedian and TV host Ross Shafer.

The 55th annual EEA awards were held by the American Council of Engineering Companies (ACEC), the business voice of America’s engineering industry.

Almost 30 years after conception, the new Moynihan Train Hall now provides visitors with a breathtaking and sunlit arrival to New York City. The 255,000-square-foot hall expands Penn Station across Eighth Avenue into the landmarked James A. Farley Building, the city’s former main city Post Office. Highlights include a 30,000-square-foot main boarding concourse, formerly the mail sorting room, and a 92-foot-high arched skylight roof creatively supported by original but previously hidden giant 150-foot-long steel trusses.

Other project enhancements include multiple new station entrances, an expanded West End Concourse, and the intermodal Midblock Hall. The project creates a majestic above ground, sun-filled entrance to New York while significantly improving access, interconnectivity, and the overall traveler experience.

ACEC President and CEO Linda Bauer Darr said the Moynihan project represents engineering problem-solving at its finest. “Sometimes, it is unnecessary to tear it all down to create something new,” Darr said. “The Moynihan Train Hall project by Severud Associates breathed new life into a piece of New York City’s rich architectural history and designed a new gateway into the city that will awe and inspire well into the future.”

Other top 2022 EEA winners were (Grand Awards):

The Pavilion at Penn Medicine, Philadelphia, by HDR on behalf of PennFIRST

Hernando de Soto Bridge Emergency Repairs, Memphis, TN, by Michael Baker International

Sofi Stadium, Inglewood, CA, by Walter P Moore

Rainier Square, Seattle, WA, by Magnusson Klemencic

Little Island at Hudson River Park, Manhattan, NY, by Arup, New York, NY

Rodney Cook Sr. Park at Vine City, Atlanta, GA, by Freese and Nichols, and HDR

Rockefeller Refuge Gulf Shoreline Restoration Project, Grand Chenier, LA, by HDR

Lick Run Valley Conveyance System and Greenway, Cincinnati, OH, by Strand Associates

Middle Harbor, Long Beach, CA, by Moffat & Nichol

Mid-Coast Trolley Extension Project, San Diego, CA, WSP USA

International Gateway Bridge, Orange County, CA, by WSP USA

Northgate Link Extension, Seattle, WA, by McMillen Jacobs Associates

Mason Mega Rail Project, Garden City, GA, by Moffatt and Nichol

Climate Pledge Arena, Seattle, WA, by Haley & Aldrich

Pettit Creek Lake Weir, Blaine County, ID, by HDR

The American Council of Engineering Companies (ACEC) is the business association of America’s engineering industry, representing more than 5,500 independent engineering firms and more than 600,000 professionals throughout the United States engaged in the development of America’s transportation, water, and energy infrastructure, along with environmental, industrial and other public and private facilities. Headquartered in Washington, D.C., ACEC is a national federation of 52 state and regional organizations.

##

Attachment