Introducing, Bright Exchange – A Brand New Marketplace Helping SMEs Grow

Toronto, ON, May 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Award-winning smart HR software, BrightHR, is transforming people management for small businesses by providing leading HR and health & safety software as well as advice and support needed for owners to grow their business. BrightHR saves business owners and HR professionals valuable time and money with our innovative HR management software and removes all stress and time put into Googling answers to important and sensitive HR and health & safety related questions.

With BrightHR users can handle everyday HR tasks—like logging sickness, automatically tracking/calculating vacation for employees, generating complex work shift schedules with ease, plus much more—to taking advantage of contract templates and policy documents. At it’s core BrightHR gives employees HR technology that’s easy to use and advice that’s clear, practical, and jargon-free.

BrightHR doesn't stop there. To stay committed to helping our clients grow their businesses, BrightHR is proud to recently announce Bright Exchange. Bright Exchange is a FREE marketplace and perk system that connects 4500+ BrightHR clients across Canada. It gives clients the opportunity to advertise their products and services as well as share exclusive perks and discounts with each other to help SMEs give back to their staff. This gives clients the ability to further engage employees with exciting savings and offers from other businesses.

With the cost-of-living rising, BrightHR CEO Alan Price hopes this will help clients give something back to their employees, whilst saving them money. He says: “We understand that the past few years have been incredibly hard – not just for our clients, but for their employees as well. We hope this will help our clients promote what makes them unique, boost their sales, and retain their employees as we move into a brighter future.”

To get started, visit exchange.brighthr.com/ca

If you have any questions or would like a demo, please contact sally.abu-samra@peninsula-ca.com

