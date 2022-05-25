GlobalData Plc: Construction Market Forecast of the Americas – Bundle Reports Collection

LONDON, May 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Future of the Construction Market in the Americas report compendium provides detailed market analysis, information, and insights into the Americas construction industry along with historical and forecast valuations and details of key growth drivers. The report also explores segmentation by sector and by sub-sector and analyzes the mega-project pipeline, including breakdowns by development stage across all sectors, and projected spending on projects in the existing pipeline. Furthermore, the report explores the listings of major projects, in addition to details of leading contractors and consultants.



Future of the Construction Market in the Americas

The US Construction Market - The US construction market size was valued at $1.9 trillion in 2021 and the market is expected to grow at an AAGR of more than 3% during 2023-2026. The industry growth in 2022 will be supported by investments in transport, renewable energy, water, and housing projects. The construction industry’s output in the early part of the forecast period could be affected by subdued investor confidence amid a steep rise in construction costs.

Brazil Construction Market - The Brazil construction market size was valued at $75.6 billion in 2021. The market is projected to grow at an AAGR of more than 2% during 2023-2026. Over the forecast period, the construction industry’s output will be supported by investments in transport, housing, renewable energy, and telecommunication infrastructure projects.

Canada Construction Market - The Canada construction market size was valued at $325.1 billion in the year 2021. The market is expected to grow at an AAGR of more than 2% during the period 2023-2026. The market growth is supported by public project growth as longer-term investment plans come to fruition such as the government’s three-year ‘Growth Plan’, which was announced in October 2020.

Mexico Construction Market - The Mexico construction market size was valued at $149.4 billion in 2021. The market is projected to grow at an AAGR of more than 2% during the period 2023-2026. Construction market growth over the pandemic was mainly supported by the expansion in the residential housing sector, low-interest rates, and growth in middle-income households. The construction market growth in Mexico over the forecast period will be supported by investments in transport, electricity, residential, Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG), and telecommunication infrastructure projects.

Colombia Construction Market - The Colombia construction market size was $37.3 billion in 2021. The market is expected to grow at an AAGR of over 4% during 2023-2026. Ongoing efforts to accelerate the completion of Colombia’s fourth generation (4G) road infrastructure program and push forward with plans for its fifth generation (5G) concessions program should continue to drive the industry’s growth in the quarters ahead.

Argentina Construction Market - The Argentina construction market size was valued at $34.3 billion in 2021. The market is projected to grow at an AAGR of more than 2% during the period 2023-2026. Over the forecast period, the market’s growth will be supported by investments in transport, energy, education, and healthcare projects.

Americas Construction Market Overview

Americas Construction Market Market Size (2021) AAGR (2023-2026) US Construction Market $1.9 trillion >3% Brazil Construction Market $75.6 billion >2% Canada Construction Market $325.1 billion >2% Mexico Construction Market $149.4 billion >2% Colombia Construction Market $37.3 billion >4% Argentina Construction Market $34.3 billion >2%

Reports Included:

