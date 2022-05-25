Media Advisory – IFIC Operations Day – June 7, 2022

| Source: The Investment Funds Institute of Canada (IFIC) The Investment Funds Institute of Canada (IFIC)

Toronto, Ontario, CANADA

TORONTO, May 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Investment Funds Institute of Canada (IFIC) today announced the final agenda and speaker lineup for its Operations Day, which will be held in-person on June 7 with a livestream option. After two years of upheaval and change stemming from the global pandemic, industry leaders will discuss operational trends, issues, current regulatory initiatives, the move to T+1, and more.  

The event will be emceed by Melissa Leong, Personal Finance Expert, National Media Personality, and Bestselling Author.

Panel topics and speakers include:

Leaders Panel

Moderated by John Adams, CEO, Primerica Life Insurance Company of Canada

  • Christopher Boyle, Senior Vice President, Head of Global Institutional, Dealer Engagement and Partnerships, Mackenzie Investments
  • Oricia Smith, President, Sun Life Global Investments and Senior Vice President, Investment Solutions, Sun Life Canada
  • Karin Yorfido, General Manager, Global Technology & Operations, Broadridge Canada

Operations Issues Update

Moderated by Dave Howarth, Senior Vice-President, Operations, Primerica Financial Services and Chair, IFIC Operations Working Group

  • Paul Boddaert, Director, Industry & Dealer Relations, Mackenzie Investments
  • Eric Lapierre, Assistant Vice-President and Senior Counsel, Mutual Funds and Regulatory Initiatives, Manulife Investment Management
  • Dara Moore, AVP, Regulatory & Operations Compliance, AGF Investments Inc.
  • Sarvjeet Pamenter, Director, Transfer Agent, Capital Markets, FIS Financial Solutions, Franklin Templeton Investments Canada
  • Ravi Ramaswamy, Vice President, Global Shareholder Services Franklin Templeton Investments and Chair, IFIC Full Cost Disclosure Sub-Group

Move to T+1

  • Shalomi Abraham, Senior Vice President, Head of Legal – Canada, Assistant General Counsel – Americas, Invesco
  • Keith Evans, Executive Director, Canadian Capital Markets Association
  • Russ White, Chair, CCMA T+1 Mutual Funds Working Group

Fundserv Update

  • Russ White, Director, Product Management (Funds), Fundserv Inc.
  • Aidan Coulter, Industry Engagement Lead, Fundserv Inc.

Taxation Issues Update

Moderated by Josée Baillargeon, Senior Policy Advisor, IFIC

  • Lata Agarwal, Senior Technical Specialist, CRS & FATCA Financial Institution Compliance Section, High Net Worth Compliance Directorate, Canada Revenue Agency
  • Benjamin Latta, Manager of the CRS & FATCA Financial Institution Compliance Section, Canada Revenue Agency
  • France Marengère, Senior Technical Specialist, CRS & FATCA Financial Institution Compliance Section, High Net Worth Compliance Directorate, Canada Revenue Agency
  • Jillian Nicolson, Partner, Financial Services Organization Tax Practice, Ernst and Young
  • Robert Offen, Manager, Specialized Services, AGF Investments Inc.

RegTech and the Future of Regulatory Compliance & Operations

Moderated by Parham Nasseri, Vice President, Regulatory Strategy & Partnerships, InvestorCOM Inc.

  • Roma Lotay, Partner, Borden Ladner Gervais LLP 
  • Christina Soares, Chief Compliance Officers & Head of Business Integrity, Aligned Capital Partners Inc.
  • Justitia Pak, Management Consultant, Deloitte

The full agenda and additional information are available on the IFIC website.

What: IFIC Operations Day

When: Tuesday, June 7, 2022; 9:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.  

Where: Toronto Region Board of Trade (77 Adelaide Street West) and virtual  

The media is invited to attend. Please register with Pira Kumarasamy at pkumarasamy@ific.ca.

 

 

        








        

            

                

                    
Tags

                            
                                Operations
                            
                            
                                Tax
                            
                            
                                Investment
                            
                            
                                Investment Funds
                            
                            
                                Finance
                            

                



        




    

        

        
Contact Data