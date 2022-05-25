Bored Human makes everything exciting in the current NFT scene across the world

Dubai, May 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The way a few industries have been on a constant growth pedestal has naturally turned people’s heads and attracted most of their attention. Hence, it becomes imperative to know the reasons or factors that might have helped these industries achieve tremendous success and growth. Among the many factors, which of course include major technological advent, one cannot deny the relentless drive and pristine visions with which a few driven and creative souls have worked with to create something that can transform their chosen industries for the better, just like Rohaan did with founding something as amazing as Bored Human, the first Profile Pic NFT project on Ethereum.





Over the years, people have seen the enormous growth of the Defi space with innumerable NFT and crypto projects. Even amidst many established players, Bored Human still stands unique for reasons more than one. It is the first PFP NFT project on ETH that consists of 1,500 NFTs in the form of high-utility real photographs featuring Rohaan himself posing in a studio with the unique BAYC props. Bored Human features an actual, real person; hence it is far from being a rug pull. It has been growing as a movement in the industry. It is affordable and fun, adding value to people’s lives and to the NFT community as a whole.

Rohaan was inspired by the Bored Ape Yacht Club and created some of their favourite BAYC NFTs. The project founders are doxxed and are aimed at helping the NFT community grow through useful utility. The team at Bored Human and Rohaan himself have so far scaled several 7-8 figure projects, optimizing their in-house marketing techniques. It also offers short and long-term holding value. Holders will also gain access to an exclusive dashboard, helping them to be up-to-date with the latest NFT projects on a single platform. They will also soon release a sniping bot for mints.

Bored Human is growing massively in the industry with their BAYC-inspired real photographs NFTs and people are finding it too exciting already. To find out more, visit its website now, https://boredhuman.io/ .



