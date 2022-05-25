Tarmika Connects to Ivans Distribution Platform

UNIVERSITY PARK, Ill., May 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ivans today announced a new partnership with Tarmika, a single-entry solution designed to streamline the commercial lines quoting process, to connect to the Ivans Distribution Platform, the industry’s platform for commercial lines marketing and sales distribution. Connecting to the platform will enable Tarmika to expand access to carriers and MGAs for its agency customers, providing more coverage options for policyholders.

Our goal is to help our agents find the best coverage for their customers,” said Raghav Tanna, chief executive officer, Tarmika. “Our partnership with Ivans will give our customers access to more products so they can provide the best coverage for their clients’ specific risks.”

Ivans Distribution Platform improves the entire commercial lines policy lifecycle. Unlike point solutions available in the market, the Ivans solution supports both straight-through processing as well as more complex risks that require an underwriter’s attention. By using Ask Kodiak to identify market appetite as part of the process, the platform increases efficiencies and submission volume and can lower declination rates.

“Agencies want to work in one place to manage their commercial lines quoting, not multiple independent applications and portals, while carriers want to minimize the amount of partners they need to connect with for custom development,” said Reid Holzworth, chief executive officer, Ivans. “We are excited to welcome Tarmika to the Ivans Distribution Platform to deliver its agencies a single access point to the right products and provide our carrier customers expanded market reach.”

About Ivans

Ivans is where insurance carriers, agents, and MGAs come together to grow their businesses. Every day, our 34,000 agents and 450 carrier partners plug into technology that empowers them to better determine appetite and eligibility, swiftly produce quotes, get accurate claims and commission updates, automatically communicate policy data, and connect to one another to drive new business. With easier ways to get the day’s work done, insurance professionals can open the door to more revenue without letting complexity in behind it.