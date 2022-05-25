GlobalData Plc: Sustainability in the Oil and Gas Industry – Bundle Reports Collection

LONDON, May 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Future of Sustainability in Oil & Gas market report bundle explores the future of sustainability in oil and gas with a focus on four key themes: circular plastic economy, International Maritime Organization (IMO), Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), and gas flaring. The reports will help clients identify and mitigate factors that contribute to negative consequences and pursue actions to improve performance. The reports provide a checklist for CEOs to ensure their management policies and practices address all aspects of sustainability.



The Future of Sustainability in the Oil and Gas Industry

Circular Plastic Economy in Oil & Gas Industry - Humankind’s extensive dependency on non-biodegradable materials has led to the steady accumulation of plastic waste over the last several decades. This necessitates the formulation of a sustainable and environment-friendly approach to developing a circular plastic economy for the production and disposal of this ubiquitous material. To achieve a successful circular plastic economy in the long run, various stakeholders need to collaborate across various value chains. And finally, there should be efforts put in to create greater awareness among the populace for minimizing the wastage of plastics.

This chapter assesses why the circular plastic economy has become a critical theme globally and how it is likely to impact different stakeholders, as well as analyzes various challenges created due to plastic pollution and how the circular plastic economy can help address these challenges. It also highlights the measures adopted by plastic recycling technology vendors, plastic user companies, and oil and gas companies in enabling the circular plastic economy.

Gas Flaring in Oil & Gas Industry - Excess gas that cannot be diverted into profitable channels is often flared off, causing a multitude of environmental problems. The oil & gas industry is highly dependent on demand and supply trends and its profitability is largely dependent on bulk volumes and thin margins. With increased pressure from regulatory bodies to curb flaring, the industry has found alternatives, including using gas for onsite power generation, processing gas into compressed natural gas (CNG), or liquefied natural gas (LNG) for transportation, or converting gas into liquids using the Fischer-Tropsch or similar processes.

This chapter reviews the major gas flaring countries and their efforts to reduce flaring activities. Explore the oil and gas industry leaders and their involvement in curtailing gas flaring activities and highlights the various trends influencing the theme. It also analyses the gas flaring value chain and identifies major players as leaders and laggards, based on their commitments and actions pertaining to gas flaring.

Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) in Oil & Gas Industry - ESG is a complex and wide-reaching subject that is often approached in a piecemeal, reactive manner. There are no global standards for ESG reporting yet, so it can be difficult for CEOs to know where to start. The disclosure landscape has become overcrowded, with multiple overlapping disclosure frameworks from the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) to the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) and many others. To maximize profit, CEOs must embrace ESG. CEOs that are too slow to improve their company’s approach to sustainability will see an exodus of customers and a drop in profits far sooner than they ever imagined.

This chapter provides a comprehensive ESG framework with identification of contributing factors for each of the environmental, social, and governance and mitigating actions companies can take against them. Explore all the technological and macroeconomic trends relevant to ESG in oil and gas with an explanation of their ramifications.

International Maritime Organization (IMO) 2020 in Oil & Gas Industry - The IMO 2020 regulation was expected to cause considerable disruption in bunker fuel availability and cause oil prices to rise. However, this disruption was largely overshadowed by the outbreak of COVID-19. In fact, the pandemic created new problems for shippers and refiners alike. Lockdowns led to a brief closure of shipbuilding yards globally, leading to delays in scrubber installations. Shippers, like Stolt-Nielsen from Norway, cancelled their plans to install scrubbers in April 2020 due to these delays. On the other hand, refiners had to contain with low demand for fuels, overflowing storage, and disruptions to ongoing expansion work.

This chapter provides an overview of IMO 2020 as a theme within the oil and gas industry, encompassing refiners across different regions, and highlights the prevalent industry and regulatory trends impacting the theme. It explores the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on the theme with an assessment of the competitive positions of some of the refinery operators and shipping companies.

Reasons to Buy

Evaluate the challenges of plastic pollution and steps taken to mitigate it.

Identify the key industry, technology, and regulatory trends impacting the global gas flaring activity.

Survive future demand drops and inhospitable regulation by understanding the threats and opportunities ESG concerns present to the industry. Position yourself for future success by making the correct ESG investments.

Understand the importance of IMO 2020 regulation for the global refining and shipping industries.

