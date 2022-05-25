Van Lanschot Kempen: 2022 AGM decisions and outcomes

English Dutch

Amsterdam/’s-Hertogenbosch, the Netherlands, 25 May 2022

On 25 May 2022, Van Lanschot Kempen’s annual general meeting of shareholders (AGM) adopted the 2021 financial statements.



Held today in ‘s-Hertogenbosch, the AGM also agreed to all other voting items, including the reappointment of Maarten Muller as a member of the Supervisory Board.

The AGM took due note of the company’s intention to reappoint Richard Bruens and Arjan Huisman as members of the Management Board up to and including the AGM to be held in 2026 and Constant Korthout as a member of the Management Board and CFRO until 1 September 2022. The AGM was likewise appraised of the company’s intention to appoint Jeroen Kroes as a member of the Management Board and CFO as well as Wendy Winkelhuijzen as a member of the Management Board and CRO. Both appointments will be effective 1 September 2022.

In addition, Van Lanschot Kempen’s shareholders approved the proposed payment of a cash dividend of €2.00 per Class A ordinary share.

The full agenda and notes are available at vanlanschotkempen.com/agm.

FINANCIAL CALENDAR

27 May 2022 Ex-dividend date

9 June 2022 2021 dividend payment

25 August 2022 Publication of 2022 half-year results

4 November 2022 Publication of 2022 third-quarter trading update

