Urology Medical Lasers Market Players Are Adopting Big Data And Artificial Intelligence To Optimize The Treatment Of Various Urological Conditions As Per The Business Research Company's Urology Medical Lasers Global Market Report 2022

LONDON, May 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to The Business Research Company’s research report on the urology medical lasers market, the adoption of big data and artificial intelligence is an emerging trend in the urology medical lasers market. Recent developments in artificial intelligence (AI) have had a significant impact on the healthcare industry. With the growth in the urology market size, AI has been widely implemented to deal with numerous urological disorders such as benign prostate hyperplasia, urothelial and prostate cancer, and perform procedures in urolithiasis, paediatric urology, urogynaecology, infertility, and reconstructive surgery. Improvements made in Big Data Analytics have raised expectations regarding the future of urology. Big data in healthcare relates to the digitally accumulated patient data collected from numerous sources, including EHRs, medical imaging, and genomic sequencing, which helps in early diagnosis, treatment, and management of various urological conditions.

For instance, in 2021, according to Avenda Health, the FDA granted breakthrough device designation to an AI-based focal therapy system for the treatment of localized prostate cancer. The Avenda Health Focal Therapy System combines the company’s proprietary AI-based margin prediction software algorithms with the Orion System for focal laser ablation to deliver treatment directly to the prostate tumor without affecting healthy tissue.



Request for a sample of the global urology medical lasers market report

The global urology medical lasers market size is expected to grow from $0.77 billion in 2021 to $0.82 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6%. The global urology medical laser market is expected to grow to $1.04 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.1%.

Companies in the urology laser market are working towards constant innovation and successful development of urology medical lasers. They are continuously investing funds and resources into R & D to innovate and develop breakthrough lasers. For example, in May 2021, UCI Health urologists tested a new laser technology capable of reducing even large kidney stones to dust that can be suctioned or flushed from the body. As technology has evolved, lasers have been used to break up the stones in a procedure called lithotripsy, often without any incision. Thus, an increase in research and development activities has driven the growth of the market in the forecast period.

Major players in the urology medical lasers market are Olympus Corporation, Ethicon Inc., Stryker Corporation, Boston Scientific Corporation, Richard Wolf GmbH, Cook Medical Incorporated, Karl Storz SE & Co. KG, Lumenis Ltd., Becton Dickinson and Company, and OmniGuide Holdings Inc.

The global urology medical lasers systems market report is segmented By laser type into holmium laser system, diode laser system, thulium laser system, others; by application into Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH), Urolithiasis, Non-Muscle-Invasive Bladder Cancer (NMIBC), others; by end-user into hospital, clinic, others.

As per the urology medical lasers market growth analysis, North America was the largest region in the market in 2021. Asia Pacific was the second largest region in the global urology lasers market. The regions covered in the global urology medical lasers market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Urology Medical Lasers Global Market Report 2022 –Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provide urology medical lasers market overviews, urology medical lasers market analyze and forecast market size and growth for the whole market, urology medical lasers market segments and geographies, urology medical lasers market trends, urology medical lasers market drivers, urology medical lasers market restraints, urology medical lasers market leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares in over 1,000 industry reports, covering over 2,500 market segments and 60 geographies.

The report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Not the market you are looking for? Check out some similar market intelligence reports:

Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH) Treatment Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2022 – By Product (Resectoscopes, Radiofrequency Ablation Device, Urology Lasers, Prostatic Stents, Implants), By End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASC), Clinics; Home), By Procedure Type (Transurethral Needle Ablation (TUNA), Transurethral Resection Of Prostate (TURP), Transurethral Incision Of Prostate (TUIP), Transurethral Microwave Thermotherapy (TUMT), Laser Surgery) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

Prostate Cancer Drugs Global Market Report 2022 – By Type (Hormone Sensitive Prostate Cancer, Hormone Refractory Prostate Cancer), By Therapy (Hormonal Therapy, Chemotherapy , Immunotherapy, Targeted Therapy), By End User (Hospitals, Clinics) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

Nephrology And Urology Devices Global Market Report 2022 – By Type (Dialysis Devices And Equipment, Urinary Stone Treatment Devices And Equipment, Urinary Incontinence & Pelvic Organ Prolapse Devices And Equipment, Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH) Treatment Devices And Equipment, Endoscopy Devices And Equipment), By End User (Hospitals And Clinics, Diagnostic Laboratories), By Type Of Expenditure (Public, Private), By Product (Instruments/Equipment, Disposables) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company is a market intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. Located globally it has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services, chemicals, and technology.

The World’s Most Comprehensive Database

The Business Research Company’s flagship product, Global Market Model, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets which help its users assess supply-demand gaps.



