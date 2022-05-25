Global Medical Devices Market Worth US$ 625.3 billion by 2027 – Exclusive Report by Astute Analytica

New Delhi, May 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Medical Devices Market was valued at US$ 434.2 billion in 2021 and is forecasted to reach US$ 625.3 billion by 2027. The market is expected to register a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period 2022-2027. In terms of volume, the market is expected to register a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period 2022-2027.

Medical devices are any instrument or machine, which is used alone or in combination for a medical purpose in order to assist patients by supporting health care practitioners in diagnosing and treating them. Moreover, the medical device industry has been significantly transformed by the introduction of 3D printing in the healthcare industry. Also, IoMT (Internet of Medical Things) to modernize healthcare, strengthen cybersecurity, device connectivity as another product of revenue and robotics are some of the key technological advancements that provide medical device companies with new potential.

Factors such as the surging incidence of chronic diseases, the emergence of new and hassle-free home monitoring medical devices, and the increasing geriatric population drives the growth in the global medical devices market over the forecast period. Also, the increasing prevalence of cancer across the globe will foster medical device market growth. Moreover, technological advancements in the medical devices industry and IoMT (Internet of Medical Things) to modernize healthcare create a lucrative growth opportunity in the market. However, the high cost of medical devices which includes a higher acquisition cost and subsequent maintenance cost, and reimbursement issues associated with the medical device industry inhibit the market growth.

Market Insights

Based on product, the other medical devices segment holds the highest share in 2021. Whereas patient monitoring devices are anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to their easy-to-use feature. It allows for contactless monitoring of patients, either in their homes or in hospitals.

In terms of application, the cardiology segment held the largest share in the market in 2021 owing to the rising global prevalence of various coronary heart diseases, such as stroke and cardiomyopathy. Whereas the respiratory segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to the rising chronic diseases which require a respiratory system.

On the basis of end-users, the hospitals & surgical center segment is estimated to hold the largest share in 2021 due to the increasing healthcare expenditure and rising development of the healthcare infrastructure. Moreover, the household segment is anticipated to hold the highest CAGR owing to the rising trend of in-house health monitoring systems.

Global Medical Devices Market Region Wise Insights

North America Medical Devices Market

The US holds the major share in terms of revenue in the North America medical devices market in 2021. Whereas Mexico is projected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to higher investment into product innovation and constant improvement of existing technologies. Among the product, other medical devices product holds the major share in terms of revenue in the North America medical devices market in 2021.

Europe Medical Devices Market

Germany is the highest shareholder country in 2021, whereas Poland is projected to grow with the highest CAGR of 6.7% over the forecast period. Moreover, based on application, the cardiology segment contributed the major share of Europe medical devices market. Whereas, the respiratory application in Europe medical devices market is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific Medical Devices Market

Japan is the highest shareholder country in 2021, whereas India is projected to grow with the highest CAGR in the Asia Pacific medical devices market. Factors such as increasing per capita income, increased spending on healthcare infrastructure, and rapid increment in the aging population in the region are propelling the market growth. Moreover, on the basis of product, the patient monitoring devices product is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Middle East & Africa Medical Devices Market

UAE holds the major share in terms of revenue in the market in 2021. Where the South Africa in the Middle East and Africa (MEA) medical devices market is growing at the highest CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period. Moreover, by end-user, the hospitals and surgical centers segment contributed the major share in the MEA medical devices market in 2021. Whereas, the household segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

South America Medical Devices Market

Brazil is the highest shareholder country in 2021 and is also projected to grow with the highest CAGR over the forecast period in the South America medical devices market. Furthermore, based on application, the cardiology segment contributed the major share of the market in 2021. Whereas, the respiratory application in South America is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Competitive Insight

Global Medical Devices Market is highly competitive in order to increase its presence in the marketplace. Some of the key players operating in the market include 3M Co., Abbott Laboratories, Baxter International Inc., Boston Scientific Corp., Essilor International SA, GE, Healthcare, Getinge Ab, Koninklijke Philips NV, Novartis AG, Olympus Corp., Siemens Healthcare, Smiths Medical, St. Jude Medical Inc., Stryker Corp. Terumo Corp., Thermo Fisher Scientific and Zimmer Holdings Inc. among others.

Segmentation Overview

The industry trends in the global medical devices market are sub-divided into different categories in order to get a holistic view of the global marketplace. Following are the different segments of the Global Medical Devices Market:

By Product segment of the Global Medical Devices Market is sub-segmented into:

Diagnostic Devices Electrodiagnostic Devices Ultrasound Systems Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Electrocardiographs Scintigraphy Apparatus Other Electrodiagnostic Devices Radiation Devices CT Scanners Other Medical X-ray Apparatus Imaging Parts & Accessories Contrast Media X-ray Tubes Medical X-ray Film Other Imaging Parts & Accessories

Consumables Syringes, Needles & Catheters Syringes (with/without needles) Tubular Metal Needles/Needles for Sutures Others Bandages & Dressings Adhesive Medical Dressings Non-adhesive Medical Dressing Suturing Materials Other Consumables Surgical Gloves Ostomy Products Blood-Grouping Reagents First-aid Boxes & Kits

Patient Aids Portable Aids Hearing Aids Pacemakers Therapeutic Applications Therapeutic Respiration Devices Mechano-Therapy Devices Others (Endoscope, Defibrillators, CRT Devices, etc.)

Orthopedics and Prosthetics Fixation Devices Artificial Joints Other Artificial Body Parts

Dental Products Dental Instrument and Supplies Dental Instruments Dental Cements Teeth and Other Fittings Dental Care Equipment Dental Drills Dental Chairs Dental X-Rays Patient Monitoring Devices



Other Medical Device Categories Ophthalmic Instruments Hospital Furniture Wheelchairs Medical & Surgical Sterilizers Ultra-violet or Infra-Red Ray Apparatus Other Instruments & Appliances



By Application segment of the Global Medical Devices Market is sub-segmented into:

Oncology

Cardiology

Orthopedics

Ophthalmic

Respiratory

Urology & Gynecology

General and Plastic Surgery

Dental

Diabetic Care

Wound Management

Nephrology

General Hospital and Healthcare

Ear, Nose and Throat

Neurology

Other Applications

By End User segment of the Global Medical Devices Market is sub-segmented into:

Hospitals & Surgical Centers

Clinics

Household

Other End Users

By Region segment of the Global Medical Devices Market is sub-segmented into:

North America The U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany France Italy UK Spain Poland Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan ASEAN Australia & New Zealand Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA) UAE Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of MEA

South America Argentina Brazil Rest of South America



