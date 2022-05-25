English French

Nanterre, 25 May 2022

VINCI to build three overhead stations

for the future line 18 of the Grand Paris Express

A contract worth over €80 million

Société du Grand Paris has awarded Chantiers Modernes Construction (VINCI Construction) the contract to build the Palaiseau, Orsay-Gif and CEA Saint-Aubin (Essonne) overhead stations located on the viaduct of the future Line 18 of the Grand Paris Express. Works will begin in July 2022 and should be completed in 38 months.

The contract, worth €80.9 million, covers civil engineering and structural works, the envelope including a metal frame and the facades, together with finishing work for the three stations, which will stand out for their geometric, origami-like design. For the foundations, Chantiers Modernes Construction will rely on the expertise of Botte Fondations (VINCI Construction).

The worksite will employ up to 180 workers, with 10% of hours worked set aside for people on work-integration programmes. VINCI will also involve its endowment fund, Chantiers & Territoires Solidaires, which supports non-profits' initiatives to create jobs and foster community life in the towns and cities surrounding Grand Paris Express projects.

This project follows on from other contracts won by VINCI Construction on the future line 18: the 11.8 km tunnel section between Orly Airport and Palaiseau, the 6.7 km viaduct linking Massy-Palaiseau to the CEA-Saint-Aubin station and the Palaiseau operation and maintenance centre.

The VINCI Group is also involved in other works packages for the Grand Paris Express, where it is leveraging synergies among its subsidiaries and combining their expertise in underground works, urban development, rail works, information technologies, data and electrical engineering.

