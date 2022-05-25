SeenThis and Doconomy join forces to clean up global data waste starting with digital advertising

STOCKHOLM, Sweden, May 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, SeenThis, a technology company offering innovative streaming solutions, and impact tech company Doconomy has partnered to drive innovation for quantification and reduction of data waste, i.e., unnecessary data transfer that is not needed for the user experience. The collaboration starts with addressing CO2 emissions linked to internet publishing and advertising data transfer, a global multi-billion dollar business.



SeenThis and Doconomy are determined to cut the CO2 impact caused by “data waste”. SeenThis already today have a solution that can reduce data transfer by up to 65% and Doconomy’s Data Impact Methodology (beta) aim to help Advertisers, Agencies and Publishers track and measure their carbon emissions, in accordance with GHG protocols. By joining forces, SeenThis’ client will be able to accurately, in real-time, measure the CO2 impact, and savings, on a campaign-by-campaign basis.

“At Doconomy, we are committed to helping individuals and corporations quantify environmental impact and provide tangible solutions to reduce them. Our innovation lab is excited to be partnering with the SeenThis team to launch a suite of solutions visualizing the CO2 emissions from data and developing tools for impact reductions,” said Mathias Wikström, CEO at Doconomy. “The starting point will be SeenThis’ proven streaming technology that reduces the data transferred and hence the emissions associated with the transfer. We are proud to add the Doconomy Data Impact API to help quantify the emissions linked to data waste, an area where emissions are expected to surge.”

Today internet use is a significant contributor to global greenhouse gas emissions, representing 2% of total emissions, which equals the emissions linked to the aviation industry. Everyday a lot of data is unnecessarily transferred (i.e., data waste), ads are loaded but not viewed, content is not optimized and inefficient technologies are in use. Through Doconomy's Impact API, all advertisers and publishers can now see the emissions impact and societal cost related to delivering a digital campaign. With SeenThis adaptive streaming technology, efficiently reducing data transfer for every ad impression or page load, the users are enabled to reduce their CO2e footprint, while still ensuring the user experience.

“There is a surge of companies looking for solutions to help reduce their carbon footprint, as investors and consumers put increasing importance on sustainability commitment and impact transparency. Through the SeenThis and Doconomy collaboration there is now a first validation on climate impact calculation for companies in the digital advertising and media industry that can work to reduce their CO2 impact based on measurable results,” said Jesper Benon at SeenThis.

Doconomy, founded in Sweden in 2018, is a world leading provider of applied impact solutions. Doconomy wants to future-proof life on planet earth by empowering individuals and corporations to take responsibility for their environmental footprint. We firmly believe that the climate crisis can only be solved as a collective. Doconomy is also a partner of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), Mastercard, S&P Trucost, the World Wildlife Fund (WWF), Mitsui, and Parley for the Oceans. Visit www.doconomy.com for more information.

Since 2017, Swedish tech company SeenThis has been evolving screen experiences for everyone, everywhere. With its groundbreaking adaptive streaming technology, SeenThis is transforming the distribution and climate impact of digital content. With billions of streams served for more than 1000 brands in over 40 countries, the company is on a journey to reshape the internet — for good. Working across eight offices globally, SeenThis employees are obsessed with creating a truly high-speed and energy efficient Internet. For more information, visit seenthis.co.

