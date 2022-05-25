Ensurge Micropower ASA – Grant of incentive subscription rights

Oslo, 25 May 2022

Reference is made to the announcement by Ensurge Micropower ASA (“Ensurge” or the “Company”) on 25 May 2022 regarding the Annual General Meeting held on the same date.



The Annual General Meeting resolved to issue a total of 2,000,000 incentive subscription rights to the two new members of the board of directors, i.e., 1,000,000 to each new board member. Each subscription right shall entitle the holder to demand the issuance of one share in the Company. The exercise price of the subscription rights is NOK 2,5 per share. The subscription rights shall vest and become exercisable over a period of two years after the date of grant, in equal quarterly terms, starting three months after the date of grant (12,5 % each quarter).

Contact

Ståle Bjørnstad - Investor Relations

E-mail: stale.bjornstad@ensurge.com

Phone: +47 99 16 76 72

Kevin Barber - Chief Executive Officer

E-mail: kevin.barber@ensurge.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.