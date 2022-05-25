Mixie Holoport Powers Industry Recognition for Frontera Customer

DALLAS, TEXAS, May 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Frontera Group, Inc. (OTC Pink: FRTG) (“Frontera” or “the Company”), a technology-focused strategic acquirer of revenue-generating companies and intellectual property (IP), today announced that Domotics Re-Technologies, LLC (“Domotics”), a Frontera client implementing the Company’s newly-released Mixie Holoport 3.0 immersive framework into its product and solution offerings, has been named by real estate website The Close ( https://theclose.com ) as one of “Six New Real Estate Tech Companies to Watch Out for in 2022.”

The article may be viewed at https://theclose.com/real-estate-tech-companies .

Domotics has integrated Frontera’s Mixie Holoport framework into a commercial application that wowed the audience by using virtual reality, augmented reality, and artificial intelligence to engage buyers and sellers in next-generation, interactive virtual property viewing. Domotics’ interactive real estate listing platform solution demonstrated seamless, high quality, immersive property showcases on various devices, including smartphones, TV streaming devices (such as AppleTV and Roku), wearable technologies, and web browsers. Domotics breaks through the limitations of today's remote property showcasing methods with the introduction of hyper-realistic, highly accurate, and naturally interactive features, including a revolutionary "realtor-guided" viewing in which a realtor walks clients through a virtual property tour.

“This recognition for Domotics is exactly why we are excited by our recent acquisition of IntelliMedia Networks’ intellectual property,” said Andrew de Luna, CPA, MBA, Vice Chairman, Interim Chief Executive Officer, and Chief Financial Officer of Frontera Group. “In addition to the Mixie Holoport 3.0 framework, Frontera now owns an arsenal of cutting-edge intellectual property that enables our clients to achieve their boldest dreams. We anticipate that our new IP will power many revolutionary new ideas to come.”

The enterprise-grade Mixie Holoport 3.0 umbrella framework sets the standard for next-generation collaborative environments and human-machine interaction, offering new levels of immersive realism via 360º video playback and intelligent motion tracking capabilities. Mixie Holoport engenders intense emotional investment and knowledge retention, leading to memorable, highly impactful user experiences. As a result, viewers interacting with Mixie Holoport-enabled applications benefit from experiencing real-world scenarios in training, real estate property tours, distance education, and other applications where realism and seamless interactivity are necessary to ensure total user engagement.

“Until now, immersive media has not been implemented to its full commercial potential, especially in real estate applications," said Darshan Sedani, Chief Visionary Officer of Frontera Group. “At Frontera, we are helping our clients position themselves as standouts in their respective verticals by utilizing powerful experiential viewing to transform everyday applications. Our Mixie Holoport framework makes virtual and augmented reality possible for everyone.”

About Domotics Re-Technologies, LLC

Domotics offers revolutionary immersive and interactive real estate listing solutions to engage buyers and realtors using VR and AR on mobile devices, Smart TVs, streaming media devices, and wearable technologies. Domotics’ listings platform delivers a unique viewing experience that helps buyers and sellers provide a highly interactive and informative view of prospective homes.

For additional information regarding Domotics, please visit the company’s website at www.domoticsre.com .

About Frontera Group, Inc.

Frontera Group is a strategic acquirer of intellectual property and revenue-generating companies in the technology and human capital markets. It is developing and executing an aggressive, four-tier acquisition and implementation strategy intended to provide substantial increases in profitability to its acquisitions in industries which possess traditionally low and stagnant EBITDA multiples. The Company has identified and is currently pursuing several revenue-generating acquisition targets.

For further information, please visit Frontera’s website at www.frtgtech.com .

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

The statements contained in this news release which are not historical facts may be "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated. For example, statements that describe FRTG's hopes, plans, objectives, goals, intentions, or expectations are forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements made herein are only made as of the date of this news release. Numerous factors, many of which are beyond FRTG’s control, will affect actual results. FRTG undertakes no obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances. This news release should be read in conjunction with FRTG’s most recent financial reports and other filings posted with the OTC Markets and/or the U. S. Securities and Exchange Commission by FRTG.

Frontera Group Contact

Andrew De Luna

adl@frtgtech.com

Investor Relations Contact