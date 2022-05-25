Howard’s Adds Two Executives to Its Leadership Team

LA HABRA, Calif., May 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Howard’s, Southern California’s premier independent appliance retailer, today announced the addition of Joy Banducci and Daryl Massy to their senior leadership team. Banducci joins the company as Chief Financial Officer & Technology Officer, and Massy as Senior Vice President & Chief Merchant.

“Banducci brings more than 20 years of experience in finance, systems, IT and project management/operations,” says John Riddle, CEO of Howard’s. She comes to the company from Swann Communications where she served as CFO. Swann Communications is a global leader in smart home security systems that partners with Best Buy, Lowe’s, Amazon and other major retailers. Prior to her time at Swann, Banducci served as CFO/CIO of Manhattan Beachwear and Global VP of Finance for BakerCorp from 2013 to 2018.

Banducci is an exceptional project manager with extensive experience directing teams in support of corporate goals and objectives. Her broad financial and operational portfolio includes investor relations, valuation and due diligence, financial and operational integration, capital structure and debt management, and capital expenditure management. Banducci is a graduate of California State University, Bakersfield.

“It is imperative for Howard’s to continue to strengthen our infrastructure, as we grow our Experience Centers and R.A.R.E. beyond our Southern California base,” said Riddle. “Joy and Daryl bring tremendous experience and knowledge to Howard’s. Their hirings introduce new perspectives and skills that will aid in our ongoing efforts to expand our geographic and demographic reach, and to take Howard’s to the next level.”

In addition to Banducci’s appointment, Howard’s welcomes Daryl Massy, longtime merchandising professional. Massy grew up in the major appliance industry, spending more than 20 years with hhgregg. During his time with the firm, he worked his way up from sales consultant to VP of Merchandising for Appliances. As VP of Merchandising, he led a team to over $1 billion in appliance department sales. Massy has a substantial background in driving revenue and profitability, marketing products, managing sales and inventory budgets, P&L management, and merchandising.

“Howard’s is poised to more than double its share of the distinguished and demanding Southern California market,” adds Riddle. “Now, more than ever, we need visionary leaders to help us achieve our bold and dynamic goals. Joy and Daryl are going to help guide our team as we appeal to a broader audience, allowing Howard’s to grow across the western U.S.”

In addition to the growth of its leadership team, Howard’s continues its aggressive, strategic expansion throughout Southern California. Howard’s launched its West Los Angeles location on LA Brea and Willoughby in April and looks forward to the grand opening of its Huntington Beach, Tustin, Agoura Hills, Murietta, and Vista Experience Centers later this year. The retailer possesses large showrooms throughout Los Angeles, Orange, San Bernardino, and Riverside Counties.

ABOUT HOWARD’S

Howard’s is Southern California’s premier independent appliance retailer, committed to the customer experience. Through the RARE (Revolutionizing the Appliance Retail Experience) customer service initiative, Howard’s has revolutionized the traditional sales model, placing the customer at its center and guaranteeing a friction-free shopping experience. The introduction of the Experience Center concept gives customers a personalized and interactive shopping alternative with immersive demonstration and display centers designed to encourage informed purchasing.

There are currently 15 Southern California Howard’s locations throughout Los Angeles, Orange, San Bernardino, and Riverside Counties in the company’s portfolio, with plans to expand throughout the Western U.S., focusing on reshaping the retail experience. For more information, visit howards.com or connect on Facebook, Instagram or LinkedIn.

